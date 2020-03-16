From treks to long drives and street food feasts, the cast of Kashibai Bajirao Ballal is having a gala time in Karjat during this Monsoon season

MUMBAI: Following the phenomenal success of Jodha Akbar and Jhansi ki Rani, Zee TV launched its biggest historical magnum opus – Kashibai Bajirao Ballal - that brought to us the forgotten story of Kashibai. Presenting the tale of one of the most legendary women of the Maratha empire, the show, its historic tale, and legendary characters have kept the audience hooked. However, with Kashibai (Riya Sharma) finally deciding to accept Mastani (Farnaaz Shetty) and bring her back to Shaniwar Wada, it looks like a lot of drama is set to follow, which will keep everyone glued to their TV screens.

While the ongoing track in Kashibai Bajirao Ballal has kept the actors busy, it looks like Rohit Chandel a.k.a Bajirao has been taking some time out from his busy schedule to explore Karjat with his co-stars this monsoon. Karjat is a wonderful destination to be at during the monsoon season with a lot of greenery, waterfalls, and valleys around. With the cast being stationed at Karjat for the shoot, the Kashibai Bajirao Ballal actors are having a gala time as they enjoy the monsoons by going on treks and exploring the beauty of the place.

As Rohit Chandel mentions, “After braving temperatures up to 44 degrees in Karjat, it is finally time for us to rejoice! We are truly enjoying the monsoon weather. In fact, the best part of shooting in Karjat is that you don’t need to go anywhere else to enjoy the weather. People in Mumbai take leaves and drive to Karjat and Lonavala during the monsoons, however, we don’t need to take a holiday to enjoy the rainy season. After packing up or early in the morning, we end up going for long drives as well as treks on the verdant mountains around us. We’ve discovered some beautiful waterfalls as well. But the best part is the yummy food! I remember it was raining very heavily a few weeks ago, and we all decided to take a walk on the highway. We stopped at a food stall on the street for some chai and pakode and I must say, it was one of the best meals I’ve had here. These are memories and experiences that I will surely never forget in my life, and they will stay with me forever.”

While the cast of Kashibai Bajirao Balla is enjoying the lovely monsoon weather, in the upcoming episodes of the show, we will see how Kashibai will try to help Mastani enter Shaniwar Wada by going against Radhabai’s conditions. Will Mastani be able to enter Shaniwar Wada? Or will Radhabai create other obstacles for her?

To know what happens next, tune into Kashibai Bajirao Ballal, every Monday to Friday at 10 PM, only on Zee TV!