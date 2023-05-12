Trouble Brewing: Bapodara Sparks Turmoil Between Chirag and Pannu in Sony SAB’s 'Pushpa Impossible'

MUMBAI : Sony SAB’s 'Pushpa Impossible' follows Pushpa (Karuna Pandey), a woman of substance who confronts life’s challenges with deep optimism and a solution-oriented approach. In the last few episodes, the viewers saw tensions rising between Pushpa’s two sons, Chirag (Darshan Gurjar) and Ashwin (Naveen Pandita), after Chirag uncovers Ashwin’s tender scam. Going ahead with his mother’s advice, Chirag sides with the truth and outs his brother, leading to a government trial.
In the upcoming episodes, Pushpa’s conflicts don’t seem to end as she tries to find her way out of this sticky situation. To add to the trouble, Bapodara pretends that he has been pushed down the stairs by Chirag. Unfortunately, Pannu, Bapodara’s daughter and Chirag’s wife, witnesses the fall and believes her father’s accusations. Will Bapodara succeed in creating a rift between Pannu and Chirag? How will Pushpa find her way out of this muddy situation? 
Darshan Gurjar, who essays the role of Chirag, said, “Chirag is already going through a major emotional rollercoaster for being a key witness in his brother’s involvement in the tender scam. Now Bapodara has created another ruckus in the family by blaming Chirag for pushing him down the stairs. This has caused tension between Chirag and his wife Pannu. It’s not going to be an easy road ahead for Chirag and the entire family. I can’t wait to play the part with a myriad of emotions. I Viewers can expect a lot of twists and turns in the upcoming episodes, and I can’t wait to see their response to the same.”

Stay tuned and watch Pushpa Impossible, Mon-Sat, 9:30 PM only on Sony SAB
 

