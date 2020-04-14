Try and cook little extra so that you can share with your building staff: Pooja Banerjee

MUMBAI: Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress Pooja Banerjee recently appealed to her fans to go ahead and help the needy.

Talking to a media portal, Pooja revealed how she is doing her bit and spoke about the plans of the Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 team to help out their show's crew members. She mentioned, 'I strongly recommend people helping out those in need. If you have extra food, please go and give it to the people outside. In fact, try and cook little extra so that you can share with your building staff who are sitting outside to protect you like watchmen.'

The actress also said how she is feeding the street dogs in her area, 'There are street dogs who need to be fed. Roz shaam ko jaakar main unko khana dekar aa jaati hoon. So, I'm doing my bit. I may not be going out of my way to do it but whatever is possible for me to do I am doing it. Before the lockdown, I gave paid leaves to my cook and house help with a bit of ration.'

Credits: SpotboyE

Pooja also added, "Also, after the lockdown will be over, I am definitely going to help those who I will be working with. In fact, the whole Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 cast is planning to help our spot boys, production people, hair and makeup artistes or anyone who will need it. Kyunki I feel agar ham jinke saath kaam kar rahe hain, as a team, unka bhi khayal rakh le to it will be a good thing. I can't say we will take care of all as that's not possible and it's our Government's job but we should help the people around us for sure."