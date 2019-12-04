Tujhse Hai Raabta : Aahir Attacks Kalyani Indisguise Of Madhav

MUMBAI: The Episode starts with Malhar asking Pawar to keep an eye on Kalyani. Rachit comes in the car and asks Kalyani if she is having picnic at office time. Kalyani tells that she is very irritated right now and holding coconut in her hand, tells him that he is not wearing helmet now. Malhar looks at them. Rachit apologizes to Anupriya and tells that he will fire that manager who misbehaved with her.

Malhar asks Pawar to keep an eye on Kalyani. Someone brings mosquito repellent machine and releases the smoke. He then sees a man spraying mosquito repellent gas and asks Rao to find out, tells that there is a strike today. Rao says ok.

Madhavsits on the road and takes out the lid of the manhole. He waits for Kalyani and Anupriya to fall in it. just then a tyre comes and hits Kalyani. Kalyani falls on the road. Anupriya helps her get up. Rachit asks how you fell? Kalyani sees tyre there. Anupriya says you was about to fall in the manhole and was saved because of tyre.

Rao tells malhar that the attacker tried to attack Kalyani and left the manhole open. Malhar asks him to search the fake municipal corporation worker. Kalyani feels Malhar’s presence there and tells them. Madhav asks Anupriya to come home.

Kalyani says this happens always and tells that every parent in school used to ask their kids to learn something from Rachit. Rachit asks Alexa what is the medicine of jealousy. Atharv asks about his shampoo. Alexa says sorry. Rachit says I will bring it. Kalyani teases him and tells that he can’t woo any girl if he continues to talk to Alexa. Madhav looks at them from the window.

Pawar tells Malhar that he couldn’t keep an eye on Kalyani. Rao tells that he couldn’t catch the fake municipal men. Malhar finds Madhav’s specs outside the manhole and gets doubtful. Pawar says may be he lost it here. Malhar says no, as he wears it always.

Pallavi hears some noise coming from Madhav’s room and thinks if he fell down. She peeps inside the room through the keyhole and finds Madhav/someone touching Asawari’s feet and gets shocked. She shouts Kalyani…

Atharv and Kalyani are in the room. Pallavi comes there and tells that she has seen something. Kalyani asks what happened? Atharv hits on her back and asks her to saya. Pallavi whispers in Kalyani’s ears that she saw Madhav touching Asawari’s feet. Kalyani laughs. Atharv also laughs. Kalyani says why he will touch SB’s feet and tells that some thing might have fallen down and he might have bend down to pick it. Pallavi asks her to believe her. Kalyani says she will give medicine to Madhav. Atharv asks who will give medicine to her.

Asawari comes and closes it. She says I will give medicine to him as he is sleeping. Asawari takes the medicines and closes the door. She calls the fake Madhav as Aahir and tells that if Baab ji gains consciousness and asks if he sees you in his avatar then? Aahir tells that he can talk in anyone’s voice and tells that he will take revenge on Kalyani. He tells Asawari that he will involved with Malhar’s enemies and they are gang who asked him to kill Kalyani. He says they promised to save me from Police and asks her not to worry.

Rachit calls Uday at Deshmukh house. He tells them that Uday is a promising employee of his company and praises him. Asawari and fake Madhav(Aahir) come out. Kalyani thinks why Madhav is hiding his face.