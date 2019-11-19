Tujhse Hai Raabta: Ahir disguises Moksh as a girl child

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Kalyani enquiring about Moksh to Malhar. Malhar looks very devastated as Ahir kidnaps Moksh. Kalyani and Malhar both break down emotionally because of the same. By that time Anupriya enters the room. She asks Malhar about the video he has posted on social media wherein he mentions that he will give prize money to the person who will find Ahir for him. Kalyani gets shocked to see the video. Malhar tells Anupriya and Kalyani that Ahir has demanded Rs. 2 Crore to leave India else he has threatened to harm Moksh. Malhar also reveals that he tried to convince Ahir to surrender himself but Ahir didn’t listen to him. Kalyani gets very angry with Malhar for posting such video which might panic Ahir and he might do something wrong with Moksh. But Malhar still refuses to listen to Ahir’s conditions. Kalyani asks him to get Moksh back safely at any cost. She gets very panic. Anupriya takes her from there. Madhav asks them about the issue. He also gets very shattered to learn that Ahir has asked for ransom money in exchange of Moksh.



Kalyani further informs Madhav about the video that Malhar has circulated for help. Asavari is happy to learn that Ahir has asked for money in order to leave India. While Kalyani is again blaming Malhar, Sarthak enters there. Everyone gets delighted to see Sarthak back home. Madhav apologizes to Sarthak for putting him behind bars when Ahir is the real culprit. Sarthak also agrees with Malhar’s idea. But Asavari tells all that they should pay the money to Ahir and get Moksh released from his hands. Aau Saheb and Madhav determine to do anything to gather the amount. But Malhar assures all to get Moksh back and arrest Ahir too. By that time Kalyani’s mobile rings. She goes to her room to check the call. She finds that it is her old friend Rajat on the line. He also tells Kalyani about Malhar’s video going on viral. Kalyani tells him about the ransom money Ahir has asked for. Rajat assures her that he will arrange Rs. 2 Crore and send it to her house by next day. While Kalyani is talking to Rajat, Anupriya enters the room.



Rajat assures Kalyani that he will get Moksh back safely. Kalyani feels relieved. Anupriya asks Kalyani about it. Kalyani tells her that her school friend is gonna lend her Rs. 2 Crore to get Moksh back. Anupriya suggests Kalyani not to go against Malhar but Kalyani being a mother decides to take a call and return Rajat’s money at any cost after she gets Moksh back. But Anupriya doesn’t agree with her idea. Meanwhile people from the village come to meet Aau Saheb and tells her that they all are trying to find out Moksh as they have seen Malhar’s video. The head of the village tells Aau Saheb that there are chances of cyclone to enter in the village so they all are advised to do Tulsi Vivah at home & pour the Tulsi plant in the river to prevent the cyclone. Aau Saheb allows them. So Kalyani goes to some transgender and seeks help from them to find out Moksh. The transgender people also allow Kalyani to come with them and they decide to go to all those houses where there are small babies



Kalyani goes to many houses with the transgender people but she doesn’t find Moksh. She gets very disappointed but the transgender people assure her to help her find Moksh. On the other hand Malhar also starts checking cars on the check posts to find out Ahir and Moksh. Meanwhile, Ahir is seen in a room. He disguises Moksh as a girl child. By that time someone knocks on the door. Ahir covers his face with a cloth and opens the door.