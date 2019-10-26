Tujhse Hai Raabta: Asawari asks Kalyani to give food to Aao Saheb and Atharv…

MUMBAI: The Episode starts with Malhar asking Kalyani to start packing to go to hostel. Asawari calls Kalyani and asks her to come out. Kalyani goes. Malhar gets Pawar’s call. He says ok, I will come. Asawari tells Kalyani that she received letter yesterday and gives to her. Kalyani reads it and calls Pallavi. Asawari tells Aahir that there will be big fight between Pallavi and us. Kalyani tells her that Nul got unwell. Pallavi asks when did this letter came? Kalyani says I received it yesterday. Pallavi says you are giving it today. Malhar comes and says I will drop you to hostel. He says he is going to Solahpur. Kalyani asks if you are going there for the case. Malhar asks her to get her bags ready. Kalyani comes out and gives phone to Malhar. Just then she coughs and vomits. Asawari says Malhar

can’t go now and says Kalyani is giving us the good news. Malhar and Kalyani say no and tell that she had acchaar yesterday. Malhar goes. Aahir tells that they are taking stand for each other even in anger. Asawar says why Malhar is going to Solahpur. Kalyani tells Anupriya that either Malhar or I will know about 26th july. Anupriya asks her to drink lemon water and asks her to irritate her, just like others do. She says if a married girl vomits then it means that she is pregnant and enacts old ladies’ reaction. Anupriya laughs, but stops it. Kalyani says I will bring your smile back. She thinks my idea will not fail.

Asawari comes to Anupriya and tells that she has washed Sarthak’s clothes and asks her to put it on the rope. Anupriya nods her head and takes the cloth. She puts them on the rope and goes. Asawari comes back. Kalyani brings Malhar’s clothes and looks at the rope which is occupied with Sarthak’s clothes. Kalyani says Malhar ji will get upset if his clothes are not dried and ironed. Asawari thinks small fights will lead to big fight. Malhar calls Kalyani and asks did you have outside food. Kalyani says you are saying as if I eat outside food daily. He says he called to ask about Moksh. Kalyani says he is fine.

Malhar comes to Solahpur. Pawar comes to him and tells that Kalyani is wonderful, because of her, we got a call and a man told that he knew about vada pav guy’s house. Malhar asks him, how? Pawar says she posted about vada pav guy and asks the informer to contact us. Malhar says ok. Pawar praises her again. Asawari comes out and sees Kalyani clipping Malhar’s clothes with Sarthak’s clothes. Kalyani appreciates her smartness and uploads a video. Asawari thinks she is very clever.

Malhar meets the informer. Informer tells Malhar that Vada Pav guy was not here since July. Aao Saheb sweeps the floor and says Pallavi went to hostel. Anupriya comes and makes her sit. She says she will sweep the floor. Aao Saheb refuses to let her work. Anupriya says she will sweep the house. Asawari comes there and tells Anupriya that Madhav was asking did you complete the first rasoi and make sweets. Aao Saheb asks Anupriya to go and do her duty. Anupriya asks Aao Saheb to takeout milk from fridge and says she will boil it. Asawari comes to Anupriya and asks her to go and make food for Aao Saheb. Anupriya goes there and touches the milk bowl thinking it to be cooled, but it is hot and her fingers get burnt. Aao Saheb and Kalyani come there. Aao Saheb says I didn’t keep the milk on gas, how it got hot.

