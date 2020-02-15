Tujhse Hai Raabta completes 400 episodes; star cast have grand celebration

MUMBAI: Tujhse Hai Raabta is Zee TV's most popular and top-rated shows of the small screen. The show which started its journey in 2018 has made a way to people's hearts and become a hot favourite among them.

The show has now achieved a milestone of completing 400 episodes. Yes, you heard it right! It was a special occasion for the entire cast and everyone's joy knew no bounds.

Well, the occasion was extremely special and celebrations were bound to happen. The star cast celebrated this victory by cutting the cake and partying.

Sehban Azim shared the pictures from the celebrations and we are simply delighted to see them.

Take a look at the pictures:

Not just Tujhse Hai Raabta, but a few days back another popular show of Zee TV Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega too clocked 400 episodes and a huge celebration took place on the set.

Tujhse Hai Raabta stars Reem Shaikh and Sehban Azim in the lead roles. Kalyani and Malhar's jodi has become quite famous among the fans.

Many congratulations to the entire team of Tujhse Hai Raabta!