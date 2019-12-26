Tujhse Hai Raabta: Kalyani disguises herself as Happy Singh

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Ahir asking Kalyani to disguise herself as a sardar and give an injection to Malhar. Kalyani had to because she wants to prove that she is not a police agent. When she gives the injection, he feels dizzy as it is the medicine to make unconscious. But he decides to be conscious so that Ahir will trust Kalyani.

Than Ahir ask Kalyani to give an injection to goon so that they can get relief from a throat infection. Whereas, Ahir is pretending to be normal so that plans should work accordingly. Ahir finds everything normal. He instructs his goons to keep Malhar back to the room with Atharva.

Ahir asks his men to keep watch on Kalayni and don’t let her roam around the people he has kidnapped. Kalyani and Malhar learn that there are some more people who have been kidnapped. As goons take Malhar to the room.Kalayni thinks that Mlahar had handled the situation.

On the other hand, Anupriya and Pallavi find Madhuri unconscious. Pallavi goes to call Asavari and Madhav. While Anupriya tries to make Madhuri wake up, Madhuri kicks her. She reveals that she has regained her memory and remembers everything from the past.

She tells Anupriya that she kept it as a secret to find out how Kalyani came to Ahilya's house. She accuses Anupriya of ruining Kalyani’s life. She challenges Anupriya to make Kalyani forget her. Anupriya gets very scared. Madhuri then enquires about Atul. She asks Pallavi about it accepting that she has regained her memory.

Meanwhile Kalyani finds that Atharva is also kidnapped along with Malhar. As she keeps pretending as a sardaar, Atharva recognizes her. He calls her ‘Aai’. The goon gets shocked to see that. On the other hand, Pallavi explains Madhuri about how Anupriya came to Atul and Kalyani’s life. Madhuri gets very devastated to learn that Atul is no more. Pallavi consoles her. Madhuri blames Anupriya for Atul’s death.

Pallavi instigates Madhuri against Anupriya even more. Anupriya gets very hurt. She leaves from there. In the meantime, Kalyani pretends to be the sardaar to make the goons believe her. Atharva keeps on telling Malhar that it is Kalyani only. Malhar tells her that Kalyani has come to help them but her identity is revealed then it can be dangerous for her.

On the other hand Kalyani is asked to do some cleaning. She notices that all the goons are slowly getting sleepy. After the one goes to sleep, she takes the keys from him so that she can rescue Malhar and Atharva from there. Will Kalyani be able to save Malhar? Stay tuned to find out.