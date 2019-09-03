Tujhse Hai Raabta: Kalyani gets frustrated on not being able to find Atul

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Kalyani and Atharva getting into a room to search for Atul. Atul is tied in some room. She comes across a room which is locked, unlike all the other rooms. Atharva takes out a hairpin and tells her to use it to unlock the door. They open the room but don't find Atul. Ketaki tells the pandit to start the preparation for the wedding and also asks Sarthak to get ready. She sees Sampada and Anupriya watching them. She calls everyone out and tells Sarthak that she won't take time to get ready. Malhar is waiting anxiously at the reception when the lady comes there. He asks her where is Guruji. Kalyani gets frustrated on not being able to find Atul. She hits a wall with a mirror and a photo frame falls down. While she picks up the frame she drops her phone unknowingly. She wipes the dust off the frame to reveal the picture of the man who was following Malhar. The lady tells Malhar that Baapji won't admit anyone on that day in the academy.

Malhar reveals his true identity to the lady. Kalyani keeps looking for Atul and wondering if the man was involved with Waman. Atharva talks to the mirror from the other side of which is Atul tied. Atharva opens the door and finds Atul tied. Atharva unties Atul and asks Atul asks him to find the key to the handcuffs. The wedding preparations are in full swing. Ketaki gets a gallon full of silver coins. She kills two ladies and tells the others that she won't be fooled by them. She threatens to kill Atul. Kalyani tells Malhar that Baapji is the same man who was following him. He calls Pawar and asks him to send reinforcements. Atharva and Atul are on their way out when a goon stops them. Atul sends Atharva out and knocks the goon unconscious. The goon gets a call from Ketaki. Atul answers the call and listens to the instructions.

Atul vows not to let anything happen to his family until he is alive. Atharva tells Malhar and Kalyani that he found Atul. Ketaki has tied all the ladies together and forcibly makes Sarthak sit for the wedding. Atul escapes on a bike. Ketaki threatens the pandit to start the mantras. Malhar and Kalyani follow him in his jeep. Ketaki and Sarthak are competing for the pheras. Atul reaches the house and points the gun at Ketaki to stop the wedding. Everyone is happy to see him. Malhar and Kalyani too reach the house. Malhar tells Ketaki that he despises her. The gallon of coins bursts and Waman comes out of it pointing the gun at Atul. Waman shoots and it hits Atul. Everyone is shocked. Atul picks up the gun and shoots Waman. Malhar calls for an ambulance.