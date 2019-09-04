Tujhse Hai Raabta: Ketaki is arrested

MUMBAI: The episode sees Atul being seriously injured. Atul tells Kalyani that she is very lucky to have a loving mother like Anupriya. Malhar tells Pawar to arrest Ketaki. They all wait for an ambulance. Atul tells Anupriya that Sarthak saved him putting his life in danger. Atul apologizes to Anupriya. He places Sarthak's hand on Anupriya and tells them to start a new life. Atul tells that Malhar is his son not and he doesn't worry about Kalyani. Atul tells Aao Saheb that he wants to hear a lullaby on her lap. Aao Saheb sings a lullaby for Atul. Atul takes a promise from Kalyani that she will always smile when she remembers him. Atul dies in Aao Saheb's lap. A leap of 15 days is shown. Atul is shown standing in front of a sleeping Kalyani. He tries to wake Kalyani up by tickling her. He tells her that he has to go far away.

He tells her that her life is successful as she has such loving people around. He tells her that he has to leave now and reminds her of her promise she made to him. Atul leaves. Kalyani wakes up and it was dream. She sees Malhar feeding Moksh. She tells Malhar that she dreamt of Atul. Malhar tells her to get ready for his felicitation ceremony. He tells her that she's lucky to have spent her life with her father and also dreams of him after his death. He cannot even get his father's dreams. Atharva tells Kalyani that he will take Moksh out to meet his new friend. Kalyani thinks who is this new found friend of Atharva. Kalyani allows him to take him for 10 min. Atharva takes Moksh out and hands him over to a man draped in a shawl.



Aao Saheb takes food for Atul and keeps it on the well. She asks Pallavi to get water. Anupriya gets water however Pallavi stops her and tells her to get ready for the felicitation ceremony. Pallavi tells her that she is unable to guess what's going on in Aao Saheb's mind. Anupriya tells she will take the water to Aao Saheb and asks Pallavi to get ready. Aao Saheb asks Anupriya why she got late to get water. Anupriya apologizes to Aao Saheb. They both leave the plate and go towards the house and Anupriya looks back to see Kalyani eating the food from the plate. Kalyani talks to Atul and tells him that if Aao Saheb feels happy thinking that Atul likes the food she makes even after his death then she is happy to keep that thought alive. She vows to keep everyone happy.

