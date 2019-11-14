Tujhse Hai Raabta: Malhar gets devastated; Kalyani consoles him

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Ahir confessing that he gave electric shock to Anupriya. Malhar gets very furious and asks for the reason. Ahir looks at Asavari but Asavari asks him not to reveal anything. There is a flashback where Asavari asks Ahir to give shock to Anupriya so that she will not remember anything about the 26 July case. Ahir gets very scared. Asavari pretends that she is angry with Ahir for his actions. Malhar asks Ahir for the reason he gave electric shock to Anupriya. Ahir gives very stupid reason that he wanted to punish Atharva who molested Swara but somehow Anupriya came there. Malhar gets angry with Ahir for trying such ways to punish Atharva. Anupriya asks Malhar to leave the issue as she doesn’t have case against Ahir. But Malhar still tells all of them that Ahir has done punishable offense so he puts Ahir behind bars. Malhar asks the commissioner to hand over Ahir’s case to some other officer and taunts Kalyani that he doesn’t want anyone blame that because of him, Ahir got minor punishment.



Asavari and Madhav try to pacify Malhar for forgiving Ahir but Malhar shouts out that Ahir needs to be punished. He apologizes to Anupriya and Kalyani for Ahir’s actions and leaves from there. He seems to be very hurtful. Malhar gets very devastated with Ahir’s actions. He sits on the bench outside and cries. Kalyani comes to console him. Malhar gets very emotional to see her but Malhar is so upset that he tells that he doesn’t need her sympathy which hurts Kalyani. Pawar asks Malhar whether he will be reporting to their police station as they have got the cassette which has Radheshyam’s recording. Malhar asks him to continue the investigation as he will be coming to the police station. Meanwhile, Sarthak gets angry about Ahir’s actions. He discusses with Asavari and Madhav. Asavari pretends that Ahir must have got of getting caught as Anupriya might recollect everything. She reminds that Ahir did it to save Sarthak from getting arrested. She also wonders how the cassette reached to Ahilya Niwas. Asvari determines not to spare Kalyani because of him Ahir got arrested.



On the other hand, Aau Saheb discusses about the cassette with Anupriya and Pallavi. Anupriya accuses Aau Saheb for putting fake allegations on Malhar’s family. But Aau Saheb tells her that Rao Saheb died because of Malhar so she doesn’t feel guilty of what she did. Aau Saheb keeps on blaming Malhar. Malhar sees her bursting with anger. Aau Saheb asks him whether he respects Kalyani or not. Malhar give her a tough look. Then he lifts Kalyani in his arms and puts her beside the statue of Ganesha. Malhar literally worships Kalyani like a goddess. Everyone wonders to see that. Still it seems that Aau Saheb doesn’t get convinced. Malhar clears to Aau Saheb that he respects Kalyani but he doesn’t like to show off like others. On the other hand Swara gets into tears to see something in a book. By that time someone knocks on her door. Swara gets tensed so she hides the book behind a pillow. By that time a photo slips from the book.



It is Kalyani on the door with Moksh. She notices tears in Swara’s eyes. She tells Swara that Malharis very heartbroken with Atharva and Ahir’s actions. She asks Swara to reveal the truth as she is confident that Atharva has not done anything wrong with Swara. She tries to convince Swara for revealing the truth as it might relieve Malhar to some extent. Kalyani becomes very stubborn to know the truth. At the same time Moksh picks the photo lying on the bed. Swara tells Kalyani that there is no other truth as she avoids telling Kalyani the fact. Kalyani gets angry with Swara. She asks Swara to listen to her conscious as the truth will stop Atharva’s life from getting ruined. By that time Malhar arrives there. He picks up Moksh in his arms. He asks Kalyani not to try finding out proof about Atharva’s innocence. He also taunts Kalyani that it Swara by mistake raises hand on her, then her family will again lodge case of domestic violence. Kalyani gets very hurtful. Malhar then leaves from there with Moksh. The photograph is with Moksh.