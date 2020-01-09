Tujhse Hai Raabta: Malhar hides key under his feet seeing Naxals

MUMBAI: Tujhse Hai Raabta is currently one of the most watched television shows. The ongoing track is unfolding a lot of twists and turns.

Here’s an update for all the loyal viewers of the television series. Well, Anupriya comes wearing same saree like Mamta and says even she will dance for her daughter Kalyani’s happiness. While Anupriya and Mamta dance, Kalyani gets tensed. While turning Mamta’s fake hand gets pulled out and comes in Anupriya’s hand. Everyone gets shocked and Anupriya thinks how magnet got stuck to her hand in the kitchen. Kalyani helps Madhuri.

Malhar hides key under his feet seeing the Naxal. Anupriya stops Mamta when she is moving out and asks what’s your plan and why you’re hiding your hand secret. Mamta tries to leave but Anupriya holds her and says she can’t let her leave without giving her answers. Kalyani stops them. Anupriya says Madhuri is hiding something. Madhuri says she is not hiding anything and that she already told her that these people can never accept her. Kalyani asks what happened to her hand and why she hid from them. Mamta says she got to know about her hand. She says when she was in hospital, doctor helped her to keep this hand and she hid this from everyone to escape from their sympathy. Kalyani says never think in this way and hugs her. Kalyani takes fake hand and asks Mamta to come with her. Anupriya thinks there is something wrong.

On the other hand, Aaosaheb asks Anupriya to understand Kalyani’s condition while she tells him that she wants to talk about her with him. Aparna comes and wants to know whether Naxals have actually kidnapped Malhar.

