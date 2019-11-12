News

Tujhse Hai Raabta, Patiala Babes, and Mere Dad Ki Dulhan are REDEFINING TELEVISION!

By TellychakkarTeam
12 Nov 2019 06:24 PM

MUMBAI: From kitchen politics to saas–bahu sagas, the audience has a wide range of shows to watch.

Every show encapsulates a different genre and thoroughly entertains the audience. With changing times, people now want to watch shows that are closer to reality and also a visual delight. To name a few, there are projects like Tujhse Hai Raabta, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, and Patiala Babes that redefine entertainment.

They are easy to connect with and showcase relatable and realistic situations.

Patiala Babes encapsulates the bond between a mother and a daughter wherein the latter gives wings to her mother and helps her look at life in another light. It is an endearing story. Meanwhile, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan will focus on a father and daughter's equation and the changing dynamics of their relationship.

As for Tujhse Hai Raabta, it captures a different take on a love story.

What are your thoughts on the same? 

past seven days