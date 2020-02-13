News

Tujhse Hai Raabta: Sehban Azim-Reem Shaikh turn oldies; look cute in these pictures

Harmisha Chauhan's picture
By Harmisha Chauhan
13 Feb 2020 01:24 PM

MUMBAI: Reem Shaikh and Sehban Azim are currently seen in Zee TV's show Tujhse Hai Raabta. The show has been doing wonders on the small screen and also everyone is loving Reem and Sehban's fresh pairing. While Reem plays Kalyani, Sehban plays the role of Malhar.

We have seen Reem and Sehban sharing all the latest and fun updates from the sets of the show.

We saw a few days back how Reem donned the look of Charlie Chaplin. And now, in the recent episode, both Reem and Sehban were seen in a completely different avatar.

Both of them were dressed up as oldies and were barely recognizable in their looks.

Sehban shared the looks on Instagram and fans were left surprised seeing them in such an avatar.

Take a look at Sehban's post:

  

Well, we are sure not just the viewers but even Reem and Sehban must have enjoyed seeing themselves donning such a look.

Do you like Reem and Sehban's oldie look? Tell us in the comments.

