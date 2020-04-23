Tujhse Hai Raabta star Sehban Azim has found a new way to entertain his fans; check out the post

MUMBAI: Tujhse Hai Raabta is Zee TV's most popular and top-rated shows of the small screen. The show which started its journey in 2018 has made a way to people's hearts and become a hot favourite among them.

Tujhse Hai Raabta gave the viewers one of the popular jodis of the small screen Reem Shaikh and Sehban Azim. Reem is seen as Kalyani and Sehban as Malhar. Their jodi has become an instant hit among the viewers.

And now, as the viewers are dearly missing the show, Sehban has found a new way to keep his fans engaged.

The actor posted a still from the show which also features Reem in the frame and has asked the fans to guess the scene.

Sehban and Reem will be playing this quiz with their fans on a daily basis which will also keep them hooked to their social media accounts.

Sehban revealed in the post that Reem too will be doing the same if she wishes to and she will be revealing the correct answer after the fans are done guessing it.

Take a look at the post:

Can you recollect this scene of KalMa? If yes, then go ahead and answer.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for all the latest updates.