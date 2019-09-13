Tujhse Hai Raabta: Swara swaps the modaks kept by Kalyani with eggs

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Kalyani getting up to find out that the Mandap decoration is ruined. Kalyani gets disappointed and just then Anupriya arrives there. She tells Kalyani that they need to redecorate before anyone wakes up. Anupriya helps Kalyani with the decoration. Madhav and Asavari wake up and he hopes that Swara's wedding gets fixed. They come out and are happy to see the decoration done by Kalyani. He appreciates her efforts. He tells everyone to get ready for the Ganpati bappa welcoming. Swara comes out to see that the decoration is intact and is surprised. Kalyani asks her if she had ruined it. Swara accepts doing it. Kalyani tells her that it was another attempt to make it more beautiful.

Swara tells Kalyani that she doesn't want the alliance to through with her groom's family. Swara goes to her room and sees Malhar and Moksh getting ready. She thinks that Malhar will be impressed with the decoration. Malhar goes out with Moksh where Madhav plays with Moksh for some time. Ahir arrives there and calls Madhav. Malhar asks him to share the concern with him as his elder brother. Ahir is hesitant however Madhav encourages to share the concern with Malhar. Sarthak looks worried about it. Ahir asks for money to go to a movie in the evening. Malhar suggests that all 3 siblings go for a movie. Ahir likes the idea. Kalyani gets the Lord Ganesha idol and seeks blessings for Malhar and his family. Malhar asks for Swara when Asavari tells him that she takes time to get ready.

Asavari asks Kalyani about her family. Malhar tells her that Atul had passed away recently hence they won't be a part of the welcoming. Anupriya tries to convince Aao Saheb to take part in the welcoming. Aao Saheb refuses. Kalyani prays to Lord Ganesha for Kalyani. Swara swaps the modaks kept by Kalyani with eggs. Just then Kalyani enters the room and takes the box thinking as modak. She offers them to Lord Ganesha and Swara is happy that because of her plan Kalyani will be embarrassed. Swara gets stunned to see modak in Kalyani's hands. Malhar and Kalyani perform the Aarti for Lord Ganesha. Asavari asks Swara to get ready. Kalyani takes Swara inside and explains to her how she swapped the eggs with modaks again. Kalyani warns Swara of not doing anything that will hurt Malhar.