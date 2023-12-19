From tumultuous on-screen relationship to friendly off-screen banter, Nishant Malkani and Rakesh Paul of Sony SAB’s ‘Pashminna: Dhaage Mohabbat Ke’, talk about their bond

MUMBAI: Actors Rakesh Paul and Nishant Malkani play the father-son duo  Atul and Raghav in Sony SAB’s romantic drama Pashminna - Dhaage Mohabbat Ke. While onscreen, the two have a tumultuous relationship with Atul (Rakesh Paul) never being there for his family due to significant business mistakes leading to substantial financial losses and spiraling into alcoholism, their off-screen bond presents a drastically different picture.

United by shared interests and surrounded by a circle of mutual friends, their friendship extends the show's confines. Even though the two don’t see eye-to-eye on screen, in real life, the duo is inseparable on the sets. From indulging in funny banter during the break to playing games on the set and from pulling pranks on fellow cast members to sharing lunch, Rakesh and Nishant have forged an unbreakable bond with each other. 

Nishant Malkani, who plays the role of Raghav said, “Rakesh and I have known each other for many years now. It’s difficult to point out the exact moment when we became friends. We have a common group of friends and we often talk about them during our break time. We are certainly quite close to each other as opposed to our on-screen bond. Whenever we are on a break from shooting, we are often found sitting and chatting together.”

Rakesh Paul who plays the role of Atul said, ““Off-screen the bond which I share with Nishant is a total contrast of what it is onscreen. We hv fun we joke around we also discuss work workout diet. It makes work a lot more fun when you have your friends around you. In between shoots, we get together and just chat away. It’s the complete opposite of what we portray on screen and It’s an interesting challenge to play such a character especially when you have deep-rooted admiration for the other person.”

