Tunisha Sharma and Sheezan Khan broke up 15 days ago; the actress was stressed due to break up 

MUMBAI : Tunisha Sharma died by suicide yesterday. Reportedly, the actress was found hanging in the makeup room of her Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul co-star Sheezan Khan. There have been reports that the two were in a relationship.

Now, according to a report in India Today, the FIR has revealed that Tunisha was stressed due to her breakup with Sheezan. The couple broke up 15 days ago. Sheezan has been arrested after a complaint was filed by Tunisha's mother.

Earlier, there were reports that the postmortem has been done and the hospital will give Tunisha's mortal remains to her family, and the funeral will take place today evening. But now, there are reports that the funeral might happen tomorrow or day after tomorrow as they are waiting for a few family members to fly down to India from abroad.

Tunisha's demise has left her fans and the TV and Bollywood indsutry shocked. She started her career with the TV show Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap, and later starred in shows like Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Gabbar Poonchwala, Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh, Internet Wala Love, Ishq Subhan Allah, and Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. She had also been a part of movies like Fitoor, Baar Baar Dekho, Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh, and Dabangg 3. The actress had also been a part of multiple music videos.

Credits: India Today