Tunisha Sharma to NOT be a part of Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala?

09 Oct 2019 04:00 PM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an interesting update from the world of television.

It is just a while ago that we reported about Tunisha Sharma of Internet Wala Love being roped in for Ishq Subhan Allah Season 2

The actress was in talks to play the grown-up Kullfi in Star Plus’ Kullfi Kumar Bajewala. It seems like the leap of the show is taking a while. Thus, the gorgeous actress is keen on taking up Zee TV’s Ishq Subhan Allah Season 2.

According to our sources, the timings of Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala have been revised from a prime time slot to a late-evening one, which can be one of the major reasons for Tunisha to opt for the Zee TV show.

Which show do you think the actress should take up? Post your thoughts in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

