Tunisha Sharma to NOT be a part of Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala?

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an interesting update from the world of television.

It is just a while ago that we reported about Tunisha Sharma of Internet Wala Love being roped in for Ishq Subhan Allah Season 2

The actress was in talks to play the grown-up Kullfi in Star Plus’ Kullfi Kumar Bajewala. It seems like the leap of the show is taking a while. Thus, the gorgeous actress is keen on taking up Zee TV’s Ishq Subhan Allah Season 2.

According to our sources, the timings of Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala have been revised from a prime time slot to a late-evening one, which can be one of the major reasons for Tunisha to opt for the Zee TV show.

