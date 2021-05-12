Tunisha Sharma to play the lead in Zee TV’s Bhagyalaxmi?

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting update from the world of television.

Tellychakkar broke the news about Balaji Telefilms bringing a new show tentatively titled Bhagyalakshmi on Zee TV. The show will be a love story of a doctor and a village girl.

It will revolve around a simple and loving girl getting married to a millionaire, who doesn’t believe in fate. She will be heartbroken to know that their union is only treachery by their families.

TellyChakkar.com has already reported about Virendra Sexana being roped in for a pivotal role in the show while Kaaghaz fame Monal Gajjar has been shortlisted to be a part of the show and popular Marathi actress Kiran Sharad bagging the project.

Now, the latest buzz is that actress Tunisha Sharma is speculated to play the lead role in the show.

According to sources, Tunisha stands a great chance of bagging the project.

Tunisha is known for her performances in projects like Internet Wala Love, Ishq Subhan Allah among others.

We couldn’t connect with Tunisha for her comment.

Balaji Telefilms currently produces shows namely Yeh Hai Chahatein on Star Plus; Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya on Zee TV; Molkki on Colors and Prem Bandhan on Dangal TV.

