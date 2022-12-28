Tunisha Sharma Suicide case: Exclusive! Sheezan Khan’s sister Shafaq Naaz breaks her silence on the case and says “ It’s a tough time for us and Sheezan is cooperating with the police and the truth shall come out we believe in the judiciary system”

MUMBAI : On Saturday afternoon, the television industry woke up to the shocking news of Alibaba: Daastan-e- Kabul actress Tunisha Sharma passed away by committing suicide.

The actress hung herself on the sets of the show. The incident took place in her co-star's, Sheezan Mohammed Khan who essays the role of Alibaba, makeup room.

The two were in a relationship and had broken up just 15 days ago, which disturbed the actress. She even had a panic attack on December 16th, and when in the hospital she kept telling the doctor that Sheezan had cheated on her.

Post this incident, her mother filed an FIR against Sheezan and mentioned that he was the one who provoked her to take this step.

The actor has been arrested by the police and has been sent to judicial custody until 30th December 2022.

Tellychakkar got in touch with Sheezan’s sister Shafaq where she broke her silence on the case, where she said “We are not in the right frame of mind to day anything. It’s a difficult phase for us, we are also not able to digest the whole thing that is happening around us. Sheezan is there and is cooperating with the police so are we”

She further said “We need some time to understand everything and we will speak about it soon as we do have full faith in the judiciary system and we do know that the truth will be out and justice will be done”

Well, the police is investigating the case and soon the details will be out.

