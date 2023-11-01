Tunisha Sharma suicide case: Sheezan Khan bail plea verdict to be given on 13th January 2022

MUMBAI :The Tunisha Sharma suicide case is one of the most talked about cases these days.

The actress committed suicide on the 24th of December 2022 by hanging herself in Sheezan’s green room. She was rushed to the hospital where she was declared ‘brought dead’.

Post that, her mom filed an FIR against Sheezan saying that he provoked her to take this step and that he should be punished.

Both families held a press conference each, where they shared their side of the story and revealed details about Sheezan and Tunisha’s case.

As we all know, Sheezan was sent for fourteen-day judicial custody and his lawyer had applied for bail. As the court proceedings were going on, the judge decided to give the verdict on the 13th of January 2022.

The case has been postponed many times, and now finally the court will give a verdict on Friday.

His sisters and mother have been visiting the court hearings and have shown support for their brother/son. They know that justice will be served and the truth will come out someday.

The latest development that has cropped up in the case was that before Tunisha took her life, she had spoken to her tinder date Ali on a video call, and now that angle is being investigated.

In a recent interaction with the media, Tunisha’s mom has said that Ali was just Tunisha’s friend and nothing else.

