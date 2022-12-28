Tunisha Sharma suicide case: The police claim that there is nothing to suspect in the chats between Sheezan and Tunisha; the actor refused to give details about the lunch they had on Saturday 3:00 pm

MUMBAI : On Saturday afternoon, the television industry woke up to the shocking news that Alibaba: Daastan-e-Kabul actress Tunisha Sharma passed away by committing suicide.

The actress hung herself on the sets of the show. The incident took place in her co-star's Sheezan Mohammed Khan, who essays the role of Alibaba, makeup room.

The two were in a relationship and had broken up just 15 days ago, which disturbed the actress. She even had a panic attack on December 16th, and while in the hospital she kept telling the doctor that Sheezan had cheated on her.

Post this incident, her mother filed an FIR against Sheezan and mentioned that he was the one who provoked her to take this step.

The actor had been arrested by the police, and today, his custody has been extended for two days.

As per reports in Times Now, the police have claimed that the chats between Sheezan and Tunisha have not created any doubts and are clean. But still, the police are further investigating the case.

On the other hand, we had reported that Tunisha had lunch with Sheezan just moments before she committed suicide around 3:00 pm. Within 15 minutes, she hung herself at 3:15 pm.

ALSO READ : Tunisha Sharma committed suicide in her co-actor Sheezan Mohammed Khan‘s room this is all you need to know about the actor

Now owing to this Sheezan isn’t giving any details and is refusing to speak about the same, as per Times Now reports.

The actress's funeral has taken place yesterday where Sheezan’s sister Falaq Naaz and his mother had ended and the actress broke down and couldn’t control herself.

Well, the investigation is on and soon the details will be out.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Tunisha Sharma committed suicide in her co-actor Sheezan Mohammed Khan‘s room this is all you need to know about the actor

Disclaimer: The above news has been stated in reports by other new channels/portals. TellyChakkar doesn’t take responsibility for the news. The details are purely from the other portals and news channels!

(CREDITS : TIMES NOW)