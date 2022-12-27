Tunisha Sharma suicide case: Tunisha’s friend claims that she wasn’t pregnant when she passed away but must have consumed abortion pills earlier

Tunisha passed away on Saturday by committing suicide and her mother filed an FIR where she blamed her boyfriend Shezaan was blamed for provoking her to take such a drastic step, now her friend has come out and claimed some sensational things about her suicide.  
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 12/27/2022 - 15:42
Tunisha Sharma suicide case: Tunisha’s friend claims that she wasn’t pregnant when she passed away but must have consumed aborti

MUMBAI : More and more shocking revelation is coming out of the Tunisha suicide case.

Yesterday we did see how Sheezan confessed to being in a relationship with the actress and took the decision of separating because of religious differences and that he was affected because of the Shraddha Walker case.

Post-mortem reports reveal that the actress died of suffocation because she hung herself, and the pregnancy theory was ruled out.

Tunisha’s mother filed an FIR against her co-actor Sheezan Khan and blamed him for the suicide. She told the police in her statement that he was the one who provoked her to take this step.

They had broken up just 15 days ago, which disturbed the actress. She even had a panic attack on December 16th, and when in the hospital she kept telling the doctor that Sheezan had cheated on her.

ALSO READ :  Tunisha Sharma committed suicide in her co-actor Sheezan Mohammed Khan‘s room this is all you need to know about the actor 

As per India, Today reports, Tunisha’s friend Rayya Labib has come out and stated some shocking revelations, where she said “It is quite possible that Tunisha Sharma was pregnant. Maybe she was not pregnant at the time of her death, but could have been pregnant earlier and must have had an abortion by consuming pills”

She further said “ I do not know for sure, but she was very worried about something. However, Rayya confirmed that Tunisha was madly in love with Sheezan and maybe was pregnant earlier and wanted to get married. I am not hundred percent sure about the pregnancy issue, but there is a very high possibility that she could be pregnant, which was the cause of the big fight”

Well, seems like more and more shocking details will be emerging from the case in the upcoming days.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ :  Tunisha Sharma committed suicide in her co-actor Sheezan Mohammed Khan‘s room this is all you need to know about the actor 

Tunisha Sharma Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul Sheezan Khan Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat Gabbar Poonchwala Sher-E-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh Internet Wala Love Ishq Subhan Allah TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 12/27/2022 - 15:42

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow