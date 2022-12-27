Tunisha Sharma suicide case: Tunisha’s friend claims that she wasn’t pregnant when she passed away but must have consumed abortion pills earlier

MUMBAI : More and more shocking revelation is coming out of the Tunisha suicide case.

Yesterday we did see how Sheezan confessed to being in a relationship with the actress and took the decision of separating because of religious differences and that he was affected because of the Shraddha Walker case.

Post-mortem reports reveal that the actress died of suffocation because she hung herself, and the pregnancy theory was ruled out.

Tunisha’s mother filed an FIR against her co-actor Sheezan Khan and blamed him for the suicide. She told the police in her statement that he was the one who provoked her to take this step.

They had broken up just 15 days ago, which disturbed the actress. She even had a panic attack on December 16th, and when in the hospital she kept telling the doctor that Sheezan had cheated on her.

As per India, Today reports, Tunisha’s friend Rayya Labib has come out and stated some shocking revelations, where she said “It is quite possible that Tunisha Sharma was pregnant. Maybe she was not pregnant at the time of her death, but could have been pregnant earlier and must have had an abortion by consuming pills”

She further said “ I do not know for sure, but she was very worried about something. However, Rayya confirmed that Tunisha was madly in love with Sheezan and maybe was pregnant earlier and wanted to get married. I am not hundred percent sure about the pregnancy issue, but there is a very high possibility that she could be pregnant, which was the cause of the big fight”

Well, seems like more and more shocking details will be emerging from the case in the upcoming days.

