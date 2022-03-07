Tushar Dalvi from Sony TV’s Mere Sai: Shraddha Aur Saburi sheds light on the importance of technology and development

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 07/03/2022 - 18:30
Tushar Dalvi from Sony TV’s Mere Sai: Shraddha Aur Saburi sheds light on the importance of technology and development

MUMBAI: The rise of technology and industry in Shirdi is now at the focal pointofn Sony Entertainment Television’s Mere Sai Shraddha Aur Saburi. The show highlights some of the most essential life lessons in every episode and also focuses on the moral principles that one must uphold to have a holistic existence. In the upcoming episode, Shirdi experiences an inflow of outsiders due to industrialization, which gives rise to a sense of discord between them and the residents of Shirdi. 

Talking about the influx happening in Shirdi, Tushar Dalvi, who essays the role of Sai Baba, says, "Technology and industrial growth were less acceptable in earlier times because they would wean people off superstitions, which was quite rampant. People did not recognize the reality and significance of the developed metropolis, which also caused differences. However, Sai Baba has always persuaded people that progress will inevitably lead to a better tomorrow."

Tune in to Mere Sai: Shraddha Aur Saburi, every Monday to Friday at 7:00 PM only on Sony Entertainment Television

Tushar Dalvi Sony TV Mere Sai: Shraddha Aur Saburi Shirdi Instagram TellyChakkar
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 07/03/2022 - 18:30

Tushar Dalvi from Sony TV's Mere Sai: Shraddha Aur Saburi sheds light on the importance of technology and development
