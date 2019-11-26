Tushar Dhembla roped in for Colors’ Naagin 4

MUMBAI: We are back we another update on Colors’ supernatural drama Naagin 4, produced by Balaji Telelfilms. As we know, all the previous seasons have been massive hits and always ranked high on the TRP charts. The audience is now eagerly awaiting the launch of the fourth installment.

TellyChakkar has been at the forefront of reporting exclusively about the show and its star cast, which comprises Jasmin Bhasin, Nia Sharma, and Vijendra Kumeria in the lead roles.

The new member who has joined the team of Naagin 4 is actor Tushar Dhembla. Tushar is known for his role in Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke and has also been a part of ALTBalaji’s Bekaaboo.

According to our sources, Tushar will play male lead Vijendra Kumeria’s younger brother in the show.

Naagin 4 will also star actors namely Sayantani Ghosh, Aparma Kumar, Sheetal Jaisal, Shaleen Bhanot, Ankur Verma, Disha Kapoor, and Himani Sahani, among others.