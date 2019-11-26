News

Tushar Dhembla roped in for Colors’ Naagin 4

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
26 Nov 2019 02:32 PM

MUMBAI: We are back we another update on Colors’ supernatural drama Naagin 4, produced by Balaji Telelfilms. As we know, all the previous seasons have been massive hits and always ranked high on the TRP charts. The audience is now eagerly awaiting the launch of the fourth installment.

TellyChakkar has been at the forefront of reporting exclusively about the show and its star cast, which comprises Jasmin Bhasin, Nia Sharma, and Vijendra Kumeria in the lead roles.

The new member who has joined the team of Naagin 4 is actor Tushar Dhembla. Tushar is known for his role in Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke and has also been a part of ALTBalaji’s Bekaaboo.

According to our sources, Tushar will play male lead Vijendra Kumeria’s younger brother in the show.

Naagin 4 will also star actors namely Sayantani Ghosh, Aparma Kumar, Sheetal Jaisal, Shaleen Bhanot, Ankur Verma, Disha Kapoor, and Himani Sahani, among others.

 

Tags > Colors, Naagin 4, Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke, Balaji Telelfilms, Jasmin Bhasin, Nia Sharma, Vijendra, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Celebs at the birthday & anniversary bash of...

Celebs at the birthday & anniversary bash of Nisha Rawal & Karan Mehra
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Arya Babbar
Arya Babbar
Sarah Jane Dias
Sarah Jane Dias
Wasna Ahmed
Wasna Ahmed
Rashami Desai
Rashami Desai
Aly Goni
Aly Goni
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh
Rajev Paul
Rajev Paul
Suyyash Rai
Suyyash Rai
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Monaz Mevawala
Monaz Mevawala

past seven days