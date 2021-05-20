News

TV actor Karan Khandelwal pitches in with support for Covid victims

20 May 2021 09:21 PM
Mumbai

MUMBAI: Television actor Karan Khandelwal says he is trying to pitch in with aid for those who are badly affected by the pandemic.

"I am tied up with two NGOs. One of them was started by his friend. They donate beds, oxygen, medicines to Covid patients. Along with that, they provide meals to 100 people every day. I have also joined an organisation on their sanitisation drive," he said.

The actor is known for his work in shows like "Haiwaan", "Siddhi Vinayak" and "Saath Nibhana Saathiya". He currently plays Lucky in the show "Ranju Ki Betiyaan" that airs on Dangal TV.

SOURCE – IANS

