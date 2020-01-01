TV actor Mayur Verma is now a proud owner of a new car

MUMBAI: Actor Mayur Verma, who made his onscreen debut with reality drama Emotional Atyachar in the 2012 is also an entrepreneur and runs businesses in India and abroad. The actor has always believed in living always a luxurious life.

It has been learnt that Mayur has now bought a shiny Mercedes S class 350 D which costs 1.50 crores.

Elated Mayur says, “When I saw it for the first time in the showroom, I fell in love with it. I am very excited about this new car and I can’t just wait to take it for a ride.”

Earlier, Mayur has done many successful television shows that includes Kya Hua Tera Vadda, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Jeannie Aur Juju, Janbaaz Sindbad and Swaragini, film Zindagi Tumse and Now Excited for Bollywood Film Innocent Which is coming soon.