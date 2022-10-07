TV actor Pankit Thakker takes inspiration from Johnny Depp for his role

'Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai' actor Pankit Thakker says he takes inspiration from Hollywood actor Johnny Depp for his role in the show.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 07/10/2022 - 16:30
TV actor Pankit Thakker takes inspiration from Johnny Depp for his role

MUMBAI: 'Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai' actor Pankit Thakker says he takes inspiration from Hollywood actor Johnny Depp for his role in the show.

Pankit says: "I always take a cue from the legendary Johnny Depp as the whole world has seen his great work in the acting industry. He never fails to do justice to each and every character that he plays."

"I will also try to inculcate his traits as an actor as I play my part in the show. Captain Jack Sparrow from the movie 'Pirates of the Caribbean' is my favourite character," adds the actor who had worked in daily soaps such as 'Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii', 'Dill Mill Gayye' and others.

Talking more about his character, he elaborates: "My character is very positive in his approach and has a lot of light moments. I personally believe that the audience will be able to feel the emotions and humour of the character and will connect to it."

'Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai' airs on Star Bharat.

Source: INS

 

Television Pankit Thakker Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai Johnny Depp Star Bharat TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 07/10/2022 - 16:30

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Ayushi Sharma: Being observant helped me learn the tricks of trade
MUMBAI : Actress Ayushi Sharma, who is playing the female protagonist in the upcoming web movie 'Jaadugar', said since...
Archana Puran Singh praises contestant Jay Vijay Sachan's mimicry act
MUMBAI : Actress Archana Puran Singh, who is a judge along with Shekhar Suman on 'India's Laughter Champion', was quite...
Kunal Jaisingh opens up on why he loves shooting for marriage sequences
MUMBAI : Actor Kunal Jaisingh, who is currently seen essaying the lead role of Kabir Shekhawat in 'Muskurane Ki Vajah...
TV actor Pankit Thakker takes inspiration from Johnny Depp for his role
MUMBAI: 'Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai' actor Pankit Thakker says he takes inspiration from Hollywood actor Johnny Depp for his...
Farhan Akhtar talks about being a part of MCU and the first MCU film he saw
MUMBAI: Filmmaker-actor Farhan Akhtar, who has made his Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) debut with the fourth episode...
Sanya Malhotra shares secret of tackling challenging scenes in 'Hit'
MUMBAI: Actress Sanya Malhotra, who will be seen playing the role of a forensic lady in the upcoming film 'Hit: The...
Recent Stories
Farhan Akhtar talks about being a part of MCU and the first MCU film he saw
Farhan Akhtar talks about being a part of MCU and the first MCU film he saw
Latest Video