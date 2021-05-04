TV actor Pearl V Puri joins hand with fan initiative to amplify on oxygen, beds and hospital info amid the Covid 19 crises 

MUMBAI: Pearl V Puri is putting his social media to great use! The Naagin 3 actor teamed up with his fans who already run an initiative of feeding stray dogs. However, amid the Covid 19 crisis, this fan page decided to take one step further. In an Instagram post, Pearl V Puri revealed that he has joined hands with his fan page and they will be providing verified resources on oxygen, hospital beds and hospital availability on social media.

Re-sharing the post, Pear V Puri wrote, "Due to this crucial time where India is coping up with the second wave of COVID , We admins therefore , have decided that apart from feeding the strays we will help with the information of OXYGEN, BED, MEDICINES AND HOSPITALS availability all over India . As this is a platform where you can reach to us from different parts of India , if any of you or anyone near you is suffering from unavailability of these things mentioned above from any of the states then you can DM us Admins and we will put it on story so anyone from your respective state can contact us if they have availability and henceforth we will give you the information (sic)."

Also read: Apurva Gore and Vivek Kaul bag Sony SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey

The caption further read, "As PVPIANS this is our little effort to stand beside our country in this critical time. Note - *We Will only be giving information and will help to spread the information through our stories, we are not claiming to give you supplies*(sic)."

Take a look:

Earlier, the actor had shared information about several different cities as well as contacts about NGOs who are working relentlessly for COVID-19 relief. With this initiative, Pearl V Puri plans to amplify the message further.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates and gossips.

Credits: Pinkvilla