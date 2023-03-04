TV actors beat the heat with their favourite summer diets!

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 04/03/2023 - 18:00
TV actors beat the heat with their favourite summer diets!


MUMBAI : It's March, and most of India is experiencing the hot summers. The sweltering heat necessitates immediate changes in food and beverage consumption to keep your body cool and healthy. &TV artists RJ Mohit (Manoj, Doosri Maa), Kamna Pathak (Rajesh, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan), and Shubhangi Atre (Angoori, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai) reveal their summer diets. RJ Mohit aka Manoj from &TV’s Doosri Maa shares, “Summer coolers like Aam Panna have become a part of my daily diet. It's time to indulge in citrus fruits packed with vitamin C and antioxidants. It is a delicious thirst quencher too in this scorching weather. It helps to hydrate the body as it is a coolant variant and is also good for digestion as it boosts the metabolic system. Luckily, it is an instant mood uplifter. I advise everyone to soak the fruit in water for a few hours to remove the heat, squeeze the juice, and store it in the refrigerator before consumption. It works amazingly well to maintain the healthiest possible throughout the summer.”
Kamna Pathak aka Rajesh from &TV’s Happu Ki Ultan Paltan shares, “I enjoy sugarcane juice the most during summers. It tastes best when blended with lemon and mint. It is an instant energizer and has an abundance of nutritional benefits. It boosts body fluids and plasma, helping you fight fatigue and dehydration. It is also one of the healthiest detox beverages available. Additionally, I always have tomatoes and cucumbers at lunch because they are high in nutrition. Fruits and vegetables that are high in water, keep you hydrated and fresh and help beat the heat in a healthy way.” Shubhangi Atre aka Angoori Bhabi from &TV’s Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai shares, “Summer is the right time to consume curd. It is an excellent source of probiotics. Chaat is brilliant for digestion and adding spices like jeera enhances its benefits. Additionally, I prefer to substitute fresh ginger for chaat masala or dry ginger powder and black pepper instead of green chilli. Incorporating mint or coriander leaves into the buttermilk will give it a refreshing taste. Make this hot sunny day a refreshing one with this masala buttermilk recipe. Additionally, my morning ritual during summers is to add sabja seeds to my first litre of water. It has a cooling effect on the body.”     
Watch Doosri Maa at 8:00 pm, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan at 10:00 pm, and Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai at 10:30 pm, airing every Monday to Friday only on &TV!


 

RJ Mohit Manoj Doosri Maa Kamna Pathak Rajesh Happu Ki Ultan Paltan Shubhangi Atre Angoori Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 04/03/2023 - 18:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Unfortunate! Abhimanyu unavailable for Abhir's surgery
MUMBAI:Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet: Plans and Plots! Shagun plan’s big against Meet, the latter finds a clue
MUMBAI:   In a very short period, Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, a Zee TV show, has become a fan favorite. Ashi Singh...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Major Twist! Pakhi tries to bond with Savi to make a place in Virat’s heart
MUMBAI:   Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Sign of love! Angad falls in Sahiba’s arms
MUMBAI:   Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the...
Anupamaa: Kya Baat Hai! Anupama’s children to try and cheer up their mother?
MUMBAI:   Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Udaariyaan: Shocking! Nehmat refuses to marry Ekam, leaving the latter devastated
MUMBAI:Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. There will be some intriguing twists and...
Recent Stories
Rajpal Yadav
Rajpal Yadav takes on challenging role of a Psychopath in upcoming film Son

Latest Video

Related Stories
Varun Sharma
Micckie Dudaney makes a dramatic entry in Doosri Maa!
Bhaweeka Chaudhary
“Woh sach mein meri Nandu hai, aur main uski Maitree hun”, said Shrenu Parikh talking about her bond with Bhaweeka Chaudhary
Sai and
Sai and Satya To Pledge Marriage Vows, Sai and Virat's Equation To Be Hampered?
'Indian Idol 13
'Indian Idol 13' contestants celebrate 110 years of feature films in India
Aditya Narayan
Aditya Narayan recovers from Covid for third time
Priya Ahuja
Exclusive! Priya Ahuja from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin takes the food quiz; find out her favorite dish and more