TV actors beat the heat with their favourite summer diets!



MUMBAI : It's March, and most of India is experiencing the hot summers. The sweltering heat necessitates immediate changes in food and beverage consumption to keep your body cool and healthy. &TV artists RJ Mohit (Manoj, Doosri Maa), Kamna Pathak (Rajesh, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan), and Shubhangi Atre (Angoori, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai) reveal their summer diets. RJ Mohit aka Manoj from &TV’s Doosri Maa shares, “Summer coolers like Aam Panna have become a part of my daily diet. It's time to indulge in citrus fruits packed with vitamin C and antioxidants. It is a delicious thirst quencher too in this scorching weather. It helps to hydrate the body as it is a coolant variant and is also good for digestion as it boosts the metabolic system. Luckily, it is an instant mood uplifter. I advise everyone to soak the fruit in water for a few hours to remove the heat, squeeze the juice, and store it in the refrigerator before consumption. It works amazingly well to maintain the healthiest possible throughout the summer.”

Kamna Pathak aka Rajesh from &TV’s Happu Ki Ultan Paltan shares, “I enjoy sugarcane juice the most during summers. It tastes best when blended with lemon and mint. It is an instant energizer and has an abundance of nutritional benefits. It boosts body fluids and plasma, helping you fight fatigue and dehydration. It is also one of the healthiest detox beverages available. Additionally, I always have tomatoes and cucumbers at lunch because they are high in nutrition. Fruits and vegetables that are high in water, keep you hydrated and fresh and help beat the heat in a healthy way.” Shubhangi Atre aka Angoori Bhabi from &TV’s Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai shares, “Summer is the right time to consume curd. It is an excellent source of probiotics. Chaat is brilliant for digestion and adding spices like jeera enhances its benefits. Additionally, I prefer to substitute fresh ginger for chaat masala or dry ginger powder and black pepper instead of green chilli. Incorporating mint or coriander leaves into the buttermilk will give it a refreshing taste. Make this hot sunny day a refreshing one with this masala buttermilk recipe. Additionally, my morning ritual during summers is to add sabja seeds to my first litre of water. It has a cooling effect on the body.”

