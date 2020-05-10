TV actors share their dream roles!

MUMBAI: Be it a damsel in distress or a warrior, here’s what these TV actors are craving to play on screen.

Aparna Dixit: My dream role would be the character Kareena Kapoor played in Jab We Met. The way she and Imtiaz sir brought life to Geet was incredible. Even after so many years, the movie and Geet live in our hearts and is loved by all. I also love Nandini from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. Sanjay Leela Bhansali is my favorite director, the way he makes his frame look, the way the actors look are unimaginable. I love his vision, all his work, the little details that he works on.

Vijayendra Kumeria: I would love to play a historic character, an Indian warrior, that’s something I have never played. I will like to portray a real-life character. It would be fun to do research and get into the skin of that character. It will be challenging and exciting as it will be out of my comfort zone.

Mohit Malhotra: My dream role in films would be to portray a real-life hero in a biopic. It’s really interesting to be able to get into the skin of some legendary figure. As an actor, it’s a great high to be part of such a script and I can’t wait for it to come my way soon.

Rahul Sharma: I want to play a character with different layers. It should start with innocence and turn into a guy who is rebellious, aggressive and then mature. I want to grow with my character, the kind of character Govinda played in Shola Aur Shabnam.

Rohitashv Gour: Firstly, I am not a comic actor but I believe I am an actor who can do comedy and tragedy and can play different shades. My dream role is that I want to play the role of a villain like Pankaj Tripathi’s role in Mirzapur. I want to play a role like that but for that, there should be a strong script and an amazing director.

Dipna Patel: My dream role would be to play a character like Wonder Woman as I have been an athlete throughout my school and college days and have won many awards. I really enjoyed taking part in the long jump, high jump, and races. I have been a state-level athlete in school. India hasn’t had any superhero woman stories and it would be great to have one. Talking about real-life characters, I would love to portray a sports person as I have been one when I was growing up and fitness is a very important part of my life. Mary Kom, Dangal, Chak De! India are a few films that I really enjoyed watching.

Adaa Khan: My dream role would be Daenerys Targaryen from Game Of Thrones. The power that the character exuberates is amazing. I hope we also come up with something similar.

Kunal Thakur: My one of the dream role is to play the character which Pankaj Tripathi Ji played in Mirzapur. The aura of character is so amazing and the way he performed was equally amazing.

Heital Puniwala: I believe an actor should not have any limits to choose a character. I would love to play the character who is afraid of his wife. I want to play the main lead character or a guy around whom the story revolves. A sweet kind of husband, who is very caring and at the same, he is afraid of his wife. I want to play a role similar to the one Anil Kapoor played in No entry.

Sanjay Gagnani: I don’t have any particular dream role because as an actor it is my responsibility to portray each and every role that I take up, well. To perform the role with more sincerity and dedication in order to entertain the audiences is what is believe in doing.

Rishina Kandhari: I would love to play a damsel in distress. I have always looked up to all strong leading ladies in Bollywood like Rani Mukherjee, Sushmita Sen, Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma and now Taapsee Pannu. I love the roles they play on-screen too.

Mohammad Nazim: My dream role is to play a cop, just like Salman Khan in Dabangg because he has been my inspiration throughout. It is his style that I would love to emulate. He is wonderful on-screen and I hope someday I can become like that.

Simran Budharup: My dream role is to play the role of psycho, who is an innocent and normal girl in front of everyone but she is a psycho in reality. It will be very challenging and, at the same time, I can play a grey character as well as a positive one.