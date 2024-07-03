TV Actress Surbhi Tiwari falls victim to cyber fraud during hotel booking in Ayodhya, Lost Rs 5,000

Surbhi Tiwari

MUMBAI : Popular TV actress Surbhi Tiwari fell prey to cyber fraud lately when attempting to reserve a hotel in Ayodhya. She is best known for her appearances in series like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii. When she attempted to make hotel reservations, she was duped despite her desire to see the recently constructed Ram Lalla shrine. Surbhi was duped when she used WhatsApp to interact with someone to book a hotel after finding the number of a Dharamshala online.

“He asked for a security deposit, leading to another payment of the same amount. When I asked for the registration number, he suggested making a single payment instead of two, citing technical reasons. I asked him to reverse the payment so that I could transfer Rs 5,000 in one go,” she shared, as quoted by the Free Press Journal.

Surbhi became suspicious when the man she spoke to introduced her to someone posing as an accountant and shared a barcode. “I became suspicious when he deleted messages on WhatsApp while talking to me. Fortunately, I use GPay on another phone, and hence, he couldn’t fleece more money,” she said.

Surbhi attempted to learn more about the Dharamshala with the aid of the local media but discovered that neither the website nor the phone number were connected to it. After the incident on February 29, Surbhi went to the Versova police station and filed a police report on March 1. She addressed the well-known news website, “On the following day, I registered a complaint with the police. I was told I got delayed by a day; otherwise, the cops would have helped me in recovering my money. No matter how small, it was my hard-earned money.”

The Shagun actress wants to alert others to the fraud. Surbhi spent yesterday at Ayodhya, stated, “I hope appropriate action is taken against those who set up fake websites. I don’t want anyone else to fall into this trap. My advise to everyone is to be cautious and verify before making online payments and confirming the authenticity of these websites. Do not scan barcodes shared on WhatsApp, or else they will loot all your money and empty your bank account. I had to eventually ask a local friend to make a cash payment and book the accommodation.”

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

