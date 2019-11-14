&TV all set to launch a new show Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram, check out the promo

MUMBAI: &TV has witnessed lots of interesting shows in the past few years which were well-recevied by the viewers. And now, the channel is set to launch another show which will leave the audience excited.



The popular channel will see another mythological show titled Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram. Yes, you heard it right!



The channel announced the launch of the show on the official Instagram handle which has left the viewers excited and curious at the same time.



Take a look at the promo:

The child artist who will be seen as Lord Hanuman has won our hearts and we can’t wait to watch the show. Are you excited for the show? Tell us in the comments.