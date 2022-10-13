TV artists celebrate Karva Chauth

MUMBAI : Karva Chauth is celebrated with great enthusiasm nationwide, where women observe fast from sunrise to moonrise for the longevity of their life partners. The literal meaning of Karwa Chauth means offering ‘Argya’ to the moon using an earthen pot known as Karwa on the Chaturthi of the Karthika month. Celebrating Karva Chauth will be &TV actors, which include Neha Joshi (Yashoda, Doosri Maa), Sapna Sikarwar (Bimlesh, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan), and Vidisha Srivastava (Anita Bhabi, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai). As Yashoda in &TV's Doosri Maa, Neha Joshi shares, “Because I am a Maharashtrian, we do not celebrate Karva Chauth. However, I enjoy the festival because it is about love, feeling, sacrifice, and selflessness, which any married woman would want to celebrate and cherish. Though I will not be fasting, I will certainly wish my husband from Jaipur a happy Karwa Chauth, as this is my first Karwa Chauth with Omkar (Laughs). Every year, some of my friends plan Karwa Chauth parties, which I have attended, and it is fascinating to see them dressed in beautiful red sarees, applying traditional Mehandi, wearing matching glass bangles, and fasting. These celebrations are a lot of fun. So, ladies here's wishing you a happy Karva Chauth and a successful fast."

As Bimlesh in &TV's Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, Sapna Sikarwar shares, “Karva Chauth holds a special place in my heart, and I thoroughly enjoy the customs my family has been following over the years. Every year my in-laws visit us a day before prep for the festival the next day. I wake up early in the morning to have sargi while my husband serves me food. My husband pampers me throughout the day. Dressing up for this day always tops my list. Different energy flows within me, making me have the least food craving on Karva Chauth! I love the application of henna on my hands and being ready with the solah Srinagar. My husband takes my daughter on a long drive and me after dinner, and we click lots of photos too. My husband makes me feel very special on this day, and I wish all the ladies get lots of love and attention from their husbands in Karwa Chauth for a lifetime. Happy Karva Chauth” As Anita Bhabi in &TV's Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, Vidisha Srivastava shares, “If there is one day where I get the most attention and pampered by my husband, it is the day of Karva Chauth. Every year I observe fast on that day and even my husband as he doesn’t want me to go through this alone, he is very romantic (laughs). On this day, I wake up early in the morning for Sargi, and towards the early evening, all women in my house gather for the puja. It is that time when women dress up in their finery. Mehandi application is one of my favourite activities, along with buying beautiful Chuddas and jewellery. Me and my husband I both eagerly wait for the moon and then break our fast with water and sweets. Lastly, I wish all the beautiful women a very happy Karva Chauth.”

