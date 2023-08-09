TV artists emphasize the importance of education this International Literacy Day!

MUMBAI: International Literacy Day is observed globally on September 8th every year to raise awareness about literacy's importance and highlight the challenges and efforts in addressing global illiteracy. In India, the day serves as a platform to reiterate the nation's dedication to education, raise awareness about literacy challenges, and encourage continued collaborative efforts towards a more literate and educated society. In honour of this day, &TV artists share their views on the importance of literacy. These include Atharva (Young Bhimrao) in Ek Mahanayak – Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, Neha Joshi (Yashodha) in Doosri Maa, Geetanjali Mishra (Rajesh Singh) in Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, and Aasif Sheikh (Vibhuti Narayan Mishra) in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai. Atharva, essaying Young Bhimrao Ambedkar’s role in Ek Mahanayak – Dr. B.R. Ambedkar shares, “Literacy plays a crucial role in personal empowerment and societal development. Dr. B. R. Ambedkar greatly emphasised the critical importance of literacy for social progress and individual empowerment. He believed literacy was a means to uplift the oppressed communities and enable them to understand their rights and fight against repression. For Babasaheb, literacy was a way to break free from the cycle of ignorance and exploitation, ultimately leading to a more inclusive and just society. He advocated for educational reforms that would provide equal opportunities for education to all, regardless of caste or social background. Babasaheb viewed education and literacy as essential tools to break the chains of caste-based discrimination and inequality in India. He advocated for free and compulsory education to enable them to participate fully in the democratic process and secure their rightful place in society.”

Neha Joshi, essaying Yashodha’s role in Doosri Maa, comments, “Literacy is the key that unlocks the door to empowerment. It empowers individuals to articulate their thoughts and ideas and engage actively in society. Through literacy, one can advocate for oneself, make informed decisions, and participate meaningfully in the world." Geetanjali Mishra, essaying Rajesh Singh’s role in Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, adds, “At its core, literacy is the bridge to knowledge. It grants individuals the power to access information, enabling them to expand their horizons, pursue learning, and seize opportunities that might otherwise remain inaccessible. Literacy equips people with the tools to navigate an increasingly complex and interconnected world." Aasif Sheikh, essaying Vibhuti Narayan Mishra’s role in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, concludes, “Literacy goes beyond the mere ability to read and write; it cultivates critical thinking. Engaging with written materials fosters analytical skills, encourages discernment, and promotes a questioning mindset. Through literacy, individuals can evaluate information, challenge assumptions, and contribute constructively to conversations that shape society. With literacy, people can pursue education, acquire knowledge, and enhance their critical thinking, which is essential for adapting to the complexities of modern life.”

