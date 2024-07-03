&TV artists seek blessings at India’s most revered Lord Shiva's temples during Mahashivratri!

MUMBAI: To celebrate Mahashivratri, the lead artists from &TV shows Young Atal, Krishna Devi Vajpayee and Krishan Bihari Vajpayee from Atal, Vibhuti Narayan Mishra and Anita Bhabi from Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, Daroga Happu Singh, and his Dabbang Dulhania Rajesh, from Happu Ki Ultan Paltan visited the most revered Lord Shiva temples across India. Atal (Vyom Thakkar), Neha Joshi (Krishna Devi) and Ashutosh Kulkarni (Krishan Bihari Vajpayee) sought blessings at Mumbai's famous Babulnath Mandir. Aasif Shaikh (Vibhuti Narayan Mishra) and Vidisha Srivastava (Anita Bhabi) visited their hometown, Varanasi, to attend the Shiv Mahotsav at the world-famous Shri Kashi Vishwanath temple. Yogesh Tripathi (Daroga Happu Singh) and Geetanjali Mishra (Rajesh Singh) visited Indore to witness the grand celebration at one of the most revered Lord Shiva temples in Ujjain – Shri Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga temple.

About visiting Mumbai’s famous Babulnath mandir, Neha Joshi, aka Krishna Devi Vajpayee in &TV’s Atal, said, “To partake in the divine festivities for Mahashivratri, I, along with Ashutosh and Vyom, visited Mumbai's renowned Babulnath Temple. The energy inside the temple was so beautiful and peaceful, with devotees flocking to get darshan and joining the live puja. The air buzzed with devotion, and collective prayer created a sense of unity among the diverse crowds. After the darshan, the priest offered sacred ash and placed a vermilion mark on our forehead. Witnessing the divine lingam on Mahashivratri felt like a unique and profound experience. While exiting the temple, the celebratory atmosphere continued outside. Devotees exchanged smiles and greetings, sharing the joy of Mahashivratri chanting ‘Har Har Mahadev’. The temple surroundings were adorned with lights and decorations, adding to the festive spirit.” Ashutosh Kulkarni, aka Krishan Bihari Vajpayee, shared, “I have been living in Mumbai for many years but never had the opportunity to visit the Babulnath temple. It is one of the oldest temples in the city, and this year, I finally got to visit and seek blessings ahead of Mahashivratri celebrations with my onscreen family. Upon entering the temple, the gentle aroma of incense and the rhythmic chants of prayers welcomed us, creating a soothing ambience. My family and I are staunch devotees of Lord Shiva; during Mahashivratri, we fast and do darshans every year. The visit to Babulnath temple was serene as the tranquil ambience, and the festivities enhanced the entire spiritual experience. It left me with a deep sense of spiritual fulfilment as if I had been a part of something sacred and extraordinary.” Vyom Thakkar, essaying Young Atal in &TV’s Atal, expressed, “This was my first visit to the Babulnath temple. Stepping into the revered Babulnath temple, I was filled with awe as the sacred atmosphere and devotion created a sense of spiritual reverence. I offered fruits and milk to the Shiva lingam, expressing gratitude to Lord Shiva. Here's wishing everyone a joyous Mahashivratri. 'Om Namah Shivay!'."

Talking about visiting Varanasi’s Shri Kashi Vishwanath Mandir, Aasif Shaikh, aka Vibhuti Narayan Mishra from &TV’s Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, said, “Having the chance to visit Kashi Vishwanath temple has been a long-standing wish of mine, and I am grateful that it has finally come to fruition. Additionally, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain completed nine years, and there is no better way to celebrate this milestone. Thus, two compelling reasons for this visit were celebrating our milestone and seeking blessings from Lord Shiva. During our visit, seeking Lord Shiva's blessings was a deeply memorable experience; I was captivated by the temple’s intricately crafted exterior and golden roof. Stepping onto the temple grounds, I felt a profound sense of spirituality. Witnessing Lord Shiva's Jyotirlinga was truly enchanting and unforgettable. As I made my way to the temple, I carried with me a list of wishes, but upon beholding the linga, I was utterly mesmerised. I wished for more time to immerse myself in the sacred atmosphere. After our Darshan, I savoured the most delicious peda prasad and packed some dry fruit laddoos to share with my family. Moreover, I visited my home and various locations to reminisce about cherished memories. This Mahashivratri proved to be a genuine celebration for me.” Vidisha Srivastava, aka Anita Bhabi from TV’s Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, shared, “This year, again, I had the privilege of returning to my hometown to seek blessings at Shri Kashi Vishwanath temple. I am a huge Lord Shiva bhakt, and this year's visit was extra special for several reasons. I thanked Lord Shiva for blessing me with a beautiful baby girl named ‘Aadya’. I expressed gratitude for the successful nine-year journey of our show, "Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain," and for my portrayal of Anita Bhabi for the past two years. I prayed for his blessings to continue showering upon us, enabling us to entertain and delight our viewers with each episode. I was completely mesmerised by the Mahashivratri celebrations this time. The temple was adorned with beautiful decorations, and countless devotees gathered to seek divine blessings. The vibrant atmosphere, joyous dances led by devotees portraying Shiv and Parvati, and the heartfelt chanting of "Har Har Mahadev" made it a deeply spiritual experience. I do hope to continue this tradition every year if time permits.”

Talking about visiting Ujjain’s Shri Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga, Yogesh Tripathi, aka Daroga Happu Singh from &TV’s Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, shared, “Seeking the blessings of Lord Shiva in this sacred temple brought a deep sense of peace and fulfilment. During Mahashivratri, the city exudes a different vibe and energy. I was fortunate to relive this experience and receive blessings at one of India's most revered temples this year. Standing before the Jyotirlinga, I felt a deep sense of reverence and spiritual fulfilment. The experience blended tradition, culture, and a personal connection with Lord Shiva, making it a cherished memory. Additionally, I prayed and thanked Lord Shiva for the successful completion of five years of my show Happu Ki Ultan Paltan and hoped for many more to celebrate. The visit to Indore and Ujjain will always remain special to me. Being a big foodie, our visit to Indore’s bustling markets and eateries was quite enjoyable. I loved eating street food and interacting with our fans on the streets.” Geetanjali Mishra, essaying Rajesh in &TV’s Happu ki Ultan Paltan, said, “There could not have been a better way to celebrate Mahashivratri and five successful years of our show than this. As I entered the Mahakal temple, I was enveloped in an atmosphere of spirituality and devotion, with the soul-stirring sounds of traditional hymns and chants creating a divine ambience. As I approached the sanctum sanctorum, the sight of the sacred Jyotirlinga, representing the eternal cosmic light of Lord Shiva, left me awestruck. The rhythmic recitation of prayers and the fragrant scent of incense permeated the air, heightening the sense of connection with the divine. Participating in the ceremonial rituals and witnessing the grandeur of Mahashivratri celebrations at Mahakal was a spiritually enriching experience, leaving an indelible mark on my heart and soul. While in Indore, I savoured my favourite street foods, purchased gifts for my niece and nephew, and explored the bustling Sarafa Bazar.”

