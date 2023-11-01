TV child artist Ruhaanika Dhawan shares pictures of the house she recently bought at the age of 15

15 year old child actress Ruhaanika Dhawan recently bought her own house and shared pictures from the Griha Pravesh on her social media handle. Take a look.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 01/11/2023 - 16:06
TV child artist Ruhaanika Dhawan shares pictures of the house she recently bought at the age of 15

MUMBAI: 15 year old child actress Ruhaanika Dhawan, who is known for her roles Ruhi Bhalla and Pihu Bhalla in the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and more, recently made headlines as she purchased her own house at such a young age. The actress took to her Instagram handle to share photos and videos from the Griha Pravesh ceremony, and gave fans a glimpse of the house. She even gave the post a sweet caption and thanked her family for their love and support.

The actress posted images with her mother in twinning yellow outfits, and other relatives were also present for the celebration. In the photos, the actress’ luxurious house can be seen beautifully adorned with flowers. She even posted clips from the holy ritual on her Instagram stories.

She captioned the post as, “I thank God for my loved ones, for my dreams, for my today, for my future, for my every good and hard times. ... I always bow my head before my God, Guru, Father, Mother, Earth.” Even the actress’s mother showered love on her and shared the images as well.

 

 

ALSO READ : Yeh Hai Chahatein actress Ruhaanika Dhawan buys a house at 15, says, “ if I can do it you too can!!”

Fellow celebs from the industry and fans as well commented on the post and shared their love and appreciation for this accomplishment of hers. She even received comments from Bigg Boss 14 fame Aly Goni, and actress Tassnim Nerurkar. One fan commented saying, “congratulations cutie  we are so so happy for your success”, whereas another fan said, “a very big congratulations to you.. much more to come cutie.”

Ruhaanika made the announcement about purchasing this house on her social media on January 1st 2023. Work wise, she has been seen in several TV projects like Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Yeh Hai Chahtein & more. She is currently not involved in any project and is choosing to focus on her studies for now.

 

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

ALSO READ :Ruhaanika Dhawan wants to focus on board exams, no plans to shift to new flat yet

 

 

 

 

Mrs. Kaushik Ki Paanch Bahuein Ruhaanika Dhawan Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Yeh Hai Chahatein Pal Pal Badhe Ye Hai Mohabbatein TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 01/11/2023 - 16:06

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Imlie’s Megha Chakraborty has a perfect way to end Sasu Maa’s torture, check out
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with another BTS update from the show. Megha Chakraborty and Seerat Kapoor aka Imlie and...
Exclusive! Anupamaa! Toshu steals Kinjal’s money to gain profit
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Kumkum Bhagya headed for a Valentine’s Day track?
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar loves to keep our viewers updated with the happenings around their favorite TV shows and...
Exclusive! Snehal Reddy roped in for Sandiip Sikcand’s next?
MUMBAI :TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment. We have constantly been at the...
Pakistani Model and Actress Sadia Khan reacts to rumors about dating Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, says, “There needs to be a limit…” 
MUMBAI :Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan is currently all over the news for his soon to release film Pathaan. However the...
Recent Stories
“I am not supporting any parts, the idea is to understand the point of view of Nathuram Godse” Rajkumar Santoshi
“I am not supporting any parts, the idea is to understand the point of view of Nathuram Godse” Rajkumar Santoshi

Latest Video

Related Stories
Imlie’s Megha Chakraborty has a perfect way to end Sasu Maa’s torture, check out
Imlie’s Megha Chakraborty has a perfect way to end Sasu Maa’s torture, check out
Kumkum Bhagya headed for a Valentine’s Day track?
Kumkum Bhagya headed for a Valentine’s Day track?
Exclusive! Snehal Reddy roped in for Sandiip Sikcand’s next?
Exclusive! Snehal Reddy roped in for Sandiip Sikcand’s next?
Pakistani Model and Actress Sadia Khan reacts to rumors about dating Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, says, “There needs to be a
Pakistani Model and Actress Sadia Khan reacts to rumors about dating Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, says, “There needs to be a limit…” 
Dharampatnii actor Fahmaan Khan thanks his fans for praising his acting in his recent emotional scene
Dharampatnii actor Fahmaan Khan thanks his fans for praising his acting in his recent emotional scene
How much do you Like This new look of Akshara aka Pranali Rathod from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai? Check out
How much do you Like This new look of Akshara aka Pranali Rathod from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai? Check out