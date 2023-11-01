TV child artist Ruhaanika Dhawan shares pictures of the house she recently bought at the age of 15

MUMBAI: 15 year old child actress Ruhaanika Dhawan, who is known for her roles Ruhi Bhalla and Pihu Bhalla in the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and more, recently made headlines as she purchased her own house at such a young age. The actress took to her Instagram handle to share photos and videos from the Griha Pravesh ceremony, and gave fans a glimpse of the house. She even gave the post a sweet caption and thanked her family for their love and support.

The actress posted images with her mother in twinning yellow outfits, and other relatives were also present for the celebration. In the photos, the actress’ luxurious house can be seen beautifully adorned with flowers. She even posted clips from the holy ritual on her Instagram stories.

She captioned the post as, “I thank God for my loved ones, for my dreams, for my today, for my future, for my every good and hard times. ... I always bow my head before my God, Guru, Father, Mother, Earth.” Even the actress’s mother showered love on her and shared the images as well.

Fellow celebs from the industry and fans as well commented on the post and shared their love and appreciation for this accomplishment of hers. She even received comments from Bigg Boss 14 fame Aly Goni, and actress Tassnim Nerurkar. One fan commented saying, “congratulations cutie we are so so happy for your success”, whereas another fan said, “a very big congratulations to you.. much more to come cutie.”

Ruhaanika made the announcement about purchasing this house on her social media on January 1st 2023. Work wise, she has been seen in several TV projects like Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Yeh Hai Chahtein & more. She is currently not involved in any project and is choosing to focus on her studies for now.

