TV host Karan Chhabra recreates 'Munna badnaam hua' with the millennial Munni Warina Hussain

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
23 Dec 2019 02:00 PM

MUMBAI: "When Salman Khan keeps a movie screening , it is like a festival for bollywood and his supporters and Dabangg 3 premier was no less”, said TV host and actor Karan Singh Chhabra. 

In a recent video on his social media , he can be seen recreating the dance steps of Salman Khan s Latest item number "Munna Badnaam hua" with the original millenial Munni - Warina Hussain. 

"Warina is a dear friend and see her perform to the biggest song of the year was a delight hence I wanted to shake a leg with her on the same" said Chhabra.

Apart from the chat show , Karan has been seen in films like Baazaar , Raabta , Funney Khan , chalk and duster and tv shows like Kulfi kumaar bajewala , sabse bada kalakar etc and is currently shooting for upcoming web series The Siege 26 11 with Hollywood director Matthew Leutwyler.

