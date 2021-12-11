&TV ke Baal Shiv actors ne kiye prasiddh ‘Kashi Vishwanath Mandir’ ke darshan

MUMBAI: The stellar star cast of &TV’s latest mythological show Baal Shiv recently visited Shiv ki Nagri Varanasi. Aan Tiwari (Baal Shiv), Mouli Ganguly (Mahasati Anusuya), Siddharth Arora (Mahadev) and Shivya Pathania (Devi Parvati) attended the grand Dev Deepawali celebration at Assi Ghat, where they greeted their massive fan base in the city. But a visit to the city of Ghats is incomplete without seeking the blessings of Lord Shiva in the world-famous Kashi Vishwanath Temple. Baal Shiv artists visited the city’s most revered temple to seek Mahadev’s blessings.

Mesmerized by the beauty of Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Aan Tiwari, aka Baal Shiv, says, “I am a bhakt of Lord Shiva, and I love listening to his stories and visiting his temples. The visit to Kashi Vishwanath Mandir was one of the top things I wanted to do during our trip to Varanasi. I have been to many temples but have never seen such a beautiful one. I was in awe of the beauty of it, and I wish to go back again!” Mouli Ganguly (Mahasati Anusuya) shares, “There is a different vibe in the temple of Kashi Vishwanath. I do not think there can be a better start than seeking the blessings of Lord Shiva from Shiv ki Nagri itself.”

Siddharth Arora (Mahadev) shares, “Whenever I visit my hometown Varanasi, I make sure to visit Kashi Vishwanath temple, but this time it was a very different experience as I was with my new Baal Shiv family. The temple feels like a home where I can sit and thank the almighty for this blessed life and the number of opportunities I receive. Tourists from across the globe visit Varanasi to witness the beauty of the Kashi Vishwanath temple, as it has one of the twelve Jyotirlingas. I feel blessed to start Baal Shiv with the blessings of Mahadev himself. Har Har Mahadev!” Shivya Pathania (Devi Parvati) says, “I have read a lot about the temple but visiting it was a surreal experience. I feel fortunate to bow down in front of Lord Shiva and seek his blessing for the show at Kashi Vishwanath temple. Apart from visiting the temple, we also visited different parts of the city to cherish the mouth-watering delicacies such as Tamatar chaat and Litti Chokha with Kulhad ki Chai.”

Watch Baal Shiv at 8:00 PM airing every Monday to Friday only on &TV