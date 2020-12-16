&TV presents an untold story of 'Yeshu', first time on Hindi GEC

MUMBAI: In challenging times like today where despair is high, virtues like Compassion, Kindness, Hope, Love and Forgiveness are the cornerstones of humanity that will help us sail through the crisis. One iconic story where good presides evil and compassion over condemnation is that of 'Yeshu'.

After successfully presenting differentiated and disruptive stories like Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, Gudiya Humari Sabhi Pe Bhari, Santoshi Maa Sunaye Vrat Kathayein and the recent hit, Ek Mahanayak Dr B R Ambedkar, &TV is proud to present, for the first time in Hindi GEC, the untold, unheard story of 'Yeshu'. The show has a stellar cast, comprising of, Vivaan Shah portraying the role of young Yeshu, Sonali Nikam as Mary, Aarya Dharmchand as Joseph, Darpan Srivastava as King Herod and Rudra Soni as Herod Antipas along with other star casts. Produced Arvind Babbal Productions Pvt Ltd, the show will premiere on December 22, 2020, at 8:00 pm on &TV and will air every Monday to Friday.

'Yeshu' is a story of an exceptionally benevolent child who only wants to do good and spread happiness all around him. His love and compassion for all is a stark contrast to the dark, evil forces prevalent during his lifetime. Witnessing the various atrocities on his family and in society has a deep impact on him. His attempt to help others and ease their pain often leads to situations where he inevitably ends up being hurt and condemned, by not just the oppressors, but also people at large. But even that does not stop Yeshu from continuing on his path.

Born in a cowshed and devoutly religious home, Yeshu, in his growing up years, has profound knowledge and understanding of spirituality and religion, which shapes his core beliefs of love, compassion, forgiveness and peace. While he is blessed with miraculous powers, he is unaware of them. Through his childhood, Yeshu is nurtured and guided towards his life purpose by his mother.

Talking about this new offering, Vishnu Shankar, Business Head, &TV said, “We have always been successful in presenting interesting and unique characters like Bhabiji, Daroga Happu Singh, Gudiya and most recently, the Father of the Indian Constitution, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar. Today we are ready to launch yet another remarkable show titled ‘Yeshu.’ We at &TV are excited to share this story of a compassionate and exceptionally benevolent child named Yeshu who only wants spread love and happiness and, always put others first. While it is one of the most iconic stories, it is untold and unheard in the Hindi GEC space. This story is relevant for audiences across geographies and age groups and we are confident that 'Yeshu' will resonate positively with all our viewers.”

Arvind Babbal, Producer and Series Director, Arvind Babbal Productions Pvt Ltd said, "The ongoing pandemic has impacted everyone’s lives, leaving them distressed and helpless. Through, Yeshu, our attempt is to spread compassion, happiness, and positivity in the minds of our viewers. The show will be an audience delight with a never-seen-before storyline presented for the first time on a Hindi GEC on &TV, with a gripping narrative and a prominent cast. It gives out a message of hope, selflessness, empathy, love, compassion, forgiveness, generosity, and kindness. These are all important human virtues. The show will highlight these important aspects of humanity and, lead people to the right path through the life story of a young, kind-hearted, and benevolent boy named Yeshu. The story has good potential to win hearts as it brings alive a fresh concept with a relatable narrative for viewers of all age groups and ethnicities. I am confident that viewers will be receptive to the show and I carry immense pride to present a show like Yeshu along with &TV in front of a very eager audience.”

Sonali Nikam who portrays the role of 'Mary' said, "The character of Mary is undoubtedly one of the best and most significant roles of my career. The story narrates the beautiful relationship between Yeshu and his mother, who as his support and guide, nurtures him to his life purpose. Often described as a gentle mother, Mary is a brave woman who has immense faith and a strong belief in God. She is a pure and a selfless soul, and immensely protective of her son. She knows that her son has taken birth for a higher purpose yet never complains about the difficulties that she and her family face. She is the first teacher of Yeshu as well as his first disciple."

Aarya Dharmchand who portrays the role of 'Joseph' said, “I am excited to be a part of this show. I have essayed varied characters throughout my career, but this one surely stands out. Joseph is a good-hearted man who is generous and loyal. He takes his responsibilities very seriously and has the strength to take on the hardest of tasks. Joseph is immensely protective of his family, especially Mary and Yeshu. Even though he faces many challenges in his life, he never blames anyone for his miseries and instead faces them boldly.”

Darpan Srivastava who portrays the role of 'King Herod' said, "The character of King Herod is that of a cruel, selfish and debauched king solely guided by his self-interest. He rules over people by generating fear rather than respect. Shaitan, the evil force influences him. I am thrilled to be a part of the show and eagerly looking forward to our viewers' reaction and acknowledgement of my work."

Rudra Soni who portrays the role of King Herod's son Herod Antipas' said, "When I heard the narration of my character – King Antipas, I was quite thrilled. King Antipas is even more spiteful and radical than his father, King Herod. He is a menacing young king who quite violent and deadly and enjoys torturing people. The role is undoubtedly quite powerful, and I am sure the viewers too will agree when they see me on screen. It has allowed me to try something new and challenging. I am eagerly looking forward to the audience's reaction.”

'Yeshu' premieres on December 22, 2020 (Tuesday) at 8:00 pm every Monday to Friday only on &TV!