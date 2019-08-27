News

&TV reshuffles its primetime slots

&TV is all set to present a fresh and homegrown narrative with the strong local flavour, Gudiya Humari Sabhi Pe Bhari, a light-hearted drama of an ordinary girl with an extraordinary outlook towards life, slated to go on air on August 27th, 2019 at 9:30 pm. With this, the channel will be moving its show Main Bhi Ardhangini, a story of love and relationships which go beyond death, launched early this year to a new prime-time slot of 8:00 pm. Taking forward the intrigue factor, the channel recently introduced in Main Bhi Ardhangini a fresh supernatural narrative, fascinating characters and gripping plots with strong visual representation, keeping the audience at the edge of their seats.

‘Meri Haanikarak Biwi’ will continue to stay at 9:00 pm slot, every Monday to Friday, except on August 27th as the channel will be airing a special one-hour episode marking the entry of Draupadi in “Parmavtaar Shree Krishna” at 8:30 pm – 9:30 pm on August 27th.

