&TV’s ‘Atal’: The untold childhood story of late Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee premieres on 5th December at 8:00 pm!

MUMBAI: &TV's ‘Atal’ is all set to premiere its first episode on December 5 at 8:00 pm. Audiences eagerly anticipate the revelation of the untold childhood stories of the late Prime Minister, Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The first episode will present the birth of Atal, the cultural values instilled into him by his family, his discomfort with the unfair treatment under British rule, and his stand against injustice.

Talking about the upcoming track, Ashutosh Kulkarni, portraying Krishna Vajpayee’s role, shares, “The episode delves into Atal's birth during Christmas festivities, highlighting his family's obstacles due to a British officer and Tomar (Mahmood Hashmi) hindering their journey to the hospital. As Atal (Vyom Thakkar) grows up, his family instils the significance of cultural values and heritage in him. His defiance against the erasure of cultural symbols at school and his discomfort with the unfair treatment of those under British rule showcase his growing awareness and dissent. Witnessing the brutal oppression of villagers by British officers further strengthens his resolve to stand against injustice. Atal's quest for understanding leads him to Bhagat Singh's story, which deeply impacts him. The impending execution of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru disturbs Atal profoundly. Despite opposition, he aims to pay homage to these martyrs. The climax builds as Atal's family confronts Tomar's intimidation tactics, displaying their unwavering support for freedom fighters despite the risks posed by the British authorities. This confrontation highlights their resilience and determination to stand against oppression and honour the sacrifices made for India's freedom.”

Tune in to watch the premiere episode of ‘Atal’ on Dec 5th at 8:00 pm, airing every Monday to Friday only on &TV!