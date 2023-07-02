&TV’s Doosri Maa completes 100 episodes!

MUMBAI: It is celebration time for &TV’s Doosri Maa as the show completes 100 episodes! Launched in September 2022, the show narrates the story of a woman living in Uttar Pradesh with her husband, two daughters, and in-laws whose happy, peaceful family life comes to a screeching halt when she and her husband unknowingly end up adopting his illegitimate child. In a short time, the show has become the audience’s favourite family drama on television. The star cast of the show Neha Joshi (Yashoda), Aayudh Bhanushali (Krishna), and Mohit Dagga (Ashok), among others, shared their excitement about achieving the 100-episode milestone. Neha Joshi essaying Yashoda, shares, “I can't believe the show has already reached the 100-episode mark. My journey with Doosri Maa has been special. I was nervous and excited at the same time when this opportunity came to me. I was getting married because I had to relocate to Jaipur the same week. But I decided to play Yashoda because of my husband’s support and belief in the show director Imtiaz Punjabi.

With this success, I feel I made the right decision. Achieving this feat would not have been possible without my co-stars and the crew behind the show. They made everything run so well. The show has offered me many opportunities to experience a wide range of emotions as an actor. I am glad we have gotten this far; the audience has shown us so much affection. This accomplishment inspires us to keep entertaining our viewers.”

Aayudh Bhanushali, essaying Krishna says, “Creating such milestones is a team effort, and I am glad to be a part of such an amazing show. Congratulations to the entire cast and crew of Doosri Maa for achieving the 100-episode milestone. It is a proud moment for all of us. Since we all relocated to Jaipur for the shoot and spent considerable time together, we have become quite close. And with every passing day, our bond has grown stronger and fonder. We celebrated this achievement by cutting a cake on the set and clicking countless pictures. I would also like to thank the audience and the channel for their constant support.” Mohit Dagga, essaying Ashok says, “I am feeling happy and blessed to reach this milestone of 100 episodes! I cannot thank the team enough for working hard and making it a successful show. The most valuable thing I received from the show was the viewers' love. Portraying Ashok’s character has been an enriching experience, and I had never imagined it would receive such a great response. We will continue our path to set new benchmarks and achieve greater success in the days to come.”

