&TV’s Ek Mahanayak – Dr. B.R Ambedkar actor Aayudh Bhanushali finds a real sibling in reel brother

MUMBAI: Aayudh Bhanushali who plays the role of young Ambedkar in &TV’s, Ek Mahanayak – Dr. B. R Ambedkar has formed a close bond with everyone on sets. Be it the director of the show or his reel parents, the young kid has become everyone’s favourite in no time. The same goes for the other children who are portraying the character of his siblings. But one sibling on-screen who has become Aayudh’s close aide is Saud Mansuri, who portrays the role of his elder brother, Balaram in the show. The duo has bonded big time and spends most of their time together.

Their inseparable bond indeed has been a boon for the director. During times when either of them acts mischievously, all he needs to do is separate the duo, and the heaven breaks loose. Both the kids who aren’t able to stay away from each other even for a moment immediately get in line. One such incident that happened on the sets was that one day our mischievous Aayudh was in a mood to play and kept disrupting the shoot. Thus, the director separated both the boys. Aayudh was disappointed and almost immediately ran back to the director to express regret and promised to complete the shoot first, which he did just in two takes and went off to play thereafter.

Speaking about his inseparable connection with Aayudh in a short period, Saud Mansuri said, “The incident was quite funny but at the same time quite emotional for both of us. I can go on for days without talking to anyone on the set, but when it comes to Aayudh, I just cannot stay away without speaking to him. I was quite moved when I saw him getting emotional after being distanced from each other. While we play the role of siblings on-screen, we truly have become brothers in real life as well. We spend a lot of time together, chit-chatting, discussing scenes and playing around. He looks up to me and listens to me totally like a younger brother. Our bond is pure and we both are quite caring and protective for each other.”

In the upcoming episode of &TV’s Ek Mahanayak – Dr. B. R Ambedkar, Bhimrao makes everyone in the village realize that they also deserve to be treated well and they shouldn’t go back to the same place where people once insulted them. By seeing Bhimrao’s determination to bring about a change, the villagers agree to him and decide not to go back to the village and pursue some other occupation outside of their village.