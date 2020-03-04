&TV’s Happu Ki Ultan Paltan turns One!

MUMBAI: One of the best ways to unwind a long-tiring day at work is to watch shows that serve as an instant happiness beverage and make you smile! And that’s precisely the reason &TV’s Happu Ki Ultan Paltan has etched a special place in its viewers’ hearts’ ever since its launch last year. It is a light-hearted show that captures the comical misadventures Happu (portrayed by Yogesh Tripathi) faces at home with a daring wife Rajesh (portrayed by Kamna Pathak), an obstinate mother (Himani Shivpuri) and nine notorious kids. He often finds himself caught in the ultimate tug-of-war between his mother, wife and troublesome paltan – his children.

The show went live on the television screen on March 4th, 2019 and was an instant hit with the audience with its chatpate chutkules, witty dialogues, hilarious plots, fun banter between Happu and his wife, Rajesh and her mother-in-law, Katori Amma and much more! The show that made for an out and out entertainer right from the first episode completes a successful run of one year today.

Marking the first successful year the entire cast and crew celebrated with a cake-cutting ceremony followed by their regular Masti and tons of pictures and selfies on the sets. Talking about the show’s success and its journey Yogesh Tripathi said “It’s been an incredible year for me, and this show holds a very special place in my heart. With his ‘niyocchavar kar do’ gimmicks set aside, Happu Singh is an interesting character who's a relatable and quirky personality which has made him an audience's favourite in a short span of time. Having a show to my name and playing the central character still feels like a dream and I am humbled with this opportunity and the admiration that my character Happu has been receiving. We will continue to entertain our audience with loads of new plots in the days to come.”

Speaking about her association with the show, actor, Kamna Pathak said, “I debuted on the Indian Television with Happu Ki Ultan Paltan and I must say I couldn’t have asked for a better show than this. It has been a complete roller coaster ride for me, and I have enjoyed every bit of it. Portraying the role of Rajesh has been one of the best decisions of my life. We didn’t even realize that it’s already a year! We look forward to continuing bringing smiles to each of our viewers every day.”

Adding further to this seasoned actress Himani Shivpuri said “These days it’s difficult to find shows on television where the entire family can sit and enjoy and laugh together like the old times. Happu Ki Ultan Paltan is one of those shows that makes for a complete entertainer and is what exactly you need after a long hard day. As much as viewers have loved watching the show, we have loved making it. I’ve grown so fond of all the kids and the entire cast, where this Paltan has actually come to become a real family to me. Hoping to continue entertaining the audience for more years to come with this brilliant show.”

Another year, another new bout of hilarities takes over Happu Ki Ultan Paltan. Tune in to ‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’ every Mon-Fri at 10 PM only on &TV