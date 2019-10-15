News

&TV's Main Bhi Ardhangini to go off air?

MUMBAI: &TV’s Main Bhi Ardhangini (Essel Vision Productions), which was launched with much pomp and show, is likely to shut shop soon.

Main Bhi Ardhangini featured Avinash Sachdev, Anjali Priya, and Aditi Rawat in the lead roles. However, due to low ratings, the show underwent major changes. The makers introduced a leap and changed the show’s plot to the supernatural genre. They also changed the cast. Currently, actors Ankit Raj and Heena Parmar are playing the leads.

However, it looks like even the changes in the storyline didn’t manage to gain more eyeballs.

We have heard that the show will mostly go off air in November.

We could not get through the actors for a comment.

We will soon be back with more updates! 

