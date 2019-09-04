TV stars on their 'chalta firta' acting institutes

Teachers' Day is just round the corner, and actors like Siddharth Nigam, Rishina Kandhari and Roshni Walia have opened up on senior artistes who are no less than institutes themselves.

"Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein" actress Rishina Kandhari considers Sudhir Pandey and Sulbha Arya her "chalta firta institutes" because "they keep telling us a lot of stories from their over 30 years of experience in the theatre, film and TV industries".

"There is something new to learn from each and every story that they tell us. I like observing all of them a lot," Rishina told IANS.

Siddharth of "Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga" shared that while working on one of his previous shows, he got the opportunity to work closely with Robin Das. "He is a professor at National School of Drama and an exceptional artiste who has worked in several movies including 'Mary Kom'. He taught me a technique to deliver dialogues effortlessly and since then, his teachings have stayed with me and I've never faced any difficulty while delivering any dialogues," said the "Dhoom 3" actor.

Amita Khopkar inspires "Tara From Satara" actress Roshni Walia. "She is a very experienced actor and is equally down to earth. We have a lot of fun off-screen and she amongst all, is my crime partner. The energy she has in her even at this age is admirable. Upendra Limayeji is equally inspiring," said Roshni.

Actress Simran Pareenja says what she admires about Kiran Karmarkar is that he doesn't get cranky when it comes to giving multiple retakes. "I think I am the one who gets lazy when it comes to multiple retakes, but Kiran sir never sees it as a boring task," said Simran, adding: "I admire him for creative ideas and fluent diction that he uses during shoots."

Actor Mudit Nayar keenly observes Sudhir and Kiran while working. "Both of them are extremely gifted, and have a great command on their craft. Sulbha ma'am is extremely kind, and a free-flowing performer. All these senior actors - Sudhir sir, Sulbha ma'am and the others I am working with -- are like acting schools," he said.

Actress Urvashi Pardesi considers Upendra a huge inspiration.

Actress Avneet Kaur, on the other hand, considers herself fortunate to have received an opportunity to work with some of the best talents in this industry. "I cherish the opportunity I have got to work with Shilpa Shirodkar ma'am. I was hardly 10 or 11 years old then, but all thanks to her personality she made it easy and comfortable for me on the sets. I learnt the beauty of humility from her."

The person who introduced "Tera Kya Hoga Alia" actress Anusha Mishra to the entertainment industry at the age of four was her mother Pratichi Mishra, who has been a part of the television industry for long. "I never thought that I would ever make my debut in the world of television but I feel somewhere I have inherited the skills from my mother. As an artiste, Pratichi Mishra is extremely professional and my foremost critic," she said.