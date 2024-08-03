&TV's female protagonists share views on ‘Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress’ theme on International Women's Day

MUMBAI: This year, the theme for International Women's Day is ‘Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress’, which emphasises the importance of economic empowerment of women and girls as a key lever to accelerate progress. &TV's female protagonists Neha Joshi (Krishna Devi Vajpayee) from Atal, Geetanjali Mishra (Rajesh), Himani Shivpuri (Katori Amma) from Happu Ki Ultan Paltan), Shubhangi Atre (Angoori Bhabi) and Vidisha Srivastava (Anita Bhabi) from Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai share views gender equality and women's well-being being essential for a prosperous economy and a healthy planet. Neha Joshi, essaying Krishna Devi Vajpayee in &TV’s Atal, says, “Recognizing women's rights as a critical investment issue is of paramount importance in creating transformative solutions that enable women to realise their rights, break free from the cycle of poverty, and truly thrive. Investing in women is a cornerstone for building inclusive societies, and progress for women benefits us all. Despite significant progress, women still face numerous challenges in the professional landscape, including gender bias, wage gaps, and leadership disparities, which persist and hinder the full realisation of women's potential. Therefore, it's time to dismantle these barriers and create environments that empower women to reach their fullest potential.”

Geetanjali Mishra, essaying Rajesh in &TV’s Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, "I firmly believe in creating a society where women are given equal responsibilities and opportunities as men. Society often perceives women as weak, but I assure you that they are among the most powerful creations of God. A woman aware of her potential can shake the world with strength and fearlessness. My mother is a prime example for me. After my father's death, she became a single mother, but she handled her responsibilities with such resilience that I never sensed any inadequacy. Her unwavering support has fortified me. I strongly advocate investing in women and providing them equal opportunities, accelerating society's progress.” Vidisha Srivastava, essaying Anita Bhabi in &TV’s Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, says, “The world is undergoing a significant transformation in accepting women's various roles. Women are now viewed as breadwinners, professionals, and independent thinkers, and have proven themselves as equals in every aspect. This year's theme of "Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress" is paramount, and more people should discuss it to create a society where both men and women are treated with equal respect and opportunities. Embracing equity means embracing diversity and inclusivity; we can achieve equality through this process. Therefore, on this Women's Day, I would like to acknowledge all the "Superwomen" who have made progress despite their adversities. Happy Women's Day!”

Himani Shivpuri, essaying Katori Amma in &TV’s Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, "Over the years, we have seen significant progress in improving the representation of women in politics, increasing economic opportunities, and advancing healthcare worldwide. However, it is disheartening to acknowledge that women still face unfair treatment in various regions, which demands urgent attention. We cannot achieve success when half of our population is not given equal opportunities. Therefore, we must work together and invest in ourselves to catalyse the advancement of womanhood. On this International Women's Day, let us all strive for a world where womanhood is recognised and celebrated. Here's to the strength and resilience of women everywhere! Happy Women's Day.” Shubhangi Atre, essaying Angoori Bhabi in &TV’s Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, “As a woman and mother, I have worked hard to create an environment for my daughter that includes both responsibilities and opportunities. By doing so, I believe I can empower her to embrace freedom, strength, and resilience while uplifting other women. Unfortunately, not everyone in our society has access to these same privileges. Therefore, it's crucial to raise awareness about this issue. We should regularly have conversations with our children and domestic helpers who have daughters about the significance of women's progress. By doing this, we can help them understand, act, and spread the message. On International Women’s Day, my message is simple: we have made significant progress towards achieving equal status alongside our male counterparts. Today, we have the power to choose any path and embrace any identity that we desire.”

Watch Atal at 8:00 pm, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan at 10:00 pm, and Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai at 10:30 pm, airing every Monday to Friday only on &TV!