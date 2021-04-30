&TV's show Mauka-E-Vardaat shoots in Himachal and NCR

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

We have seen that many TV shows have shifted base to different cities after a lockdown was imposed in Maharashtra.

Goa, Bikaner, Surat, Rajkot, and Silvassa among others are a few cities where the shoots of various TV shows are happening.

Well, TellyChakkar has an exclusive update about &TV's show Mauka-E-Vardaat also shifting base to two different cities.

ALSO READ: Five reasons to watch &TV's Mauka - e-Vardaat at 7:00 pm tonight!

We have learnt that the shooting of Mauka-E-Vardaat is happening in Himachal Pradesh and NCR. Yes, you heard it right!

It is a crime-based show where viewers are shown heartwrenching tales of people who have had horrifying experiences in their lives.

The host presents dramatised reenactments of real-life crime cases that revolve around harassment, kidnapping, and murder.

Renowned actors of the Bhojpuri industry Manoj Tiwari and Ravi Kishan are the anchors of this show.

Bigg Boss fame Sapna Choudhary is also one of the hosts of the show.

Mauka-E-Vardaat started airing on &TV from 9th March.

The show is getting a good response from viewers with just a few episodes being aired.

The crime rate in our country has seen a huge rise over the years, and it is important for everyone to be aware of what's happening across the nation.

Mauka-E-Vardaat is produced under Euphoria Productions.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: "Impossible is possible in the eyes of crime," says Ravi Kishan on &TV's Mauka - E - Vardaat